Trump Contradicts Barr, Says He Has ‘The Legal Right’ To Ask For Criminal Case Interference

written by Forbes February 14, 2020
Trump Contradicts Barr, Says He Has ‘The Legal Right’ To Ask For Criminal Case Interference
Bill Barr's request that he stop using Twitter to talk about federal criminal cases, and claimed that although he has not asked Barr to intervene in a criminal case, he has "the legal right…to do so."

  • Trump’s tweet comes the morning after a remarkable ABC News interview in which Barr said Trump’s Twitter missives “make it impossible to do my job,” and that “it’s time to stop tweeting” about Department of Justice cases, a rare rebuke.
  • Barr’s comments came after the crisis of confidence caused by all four federal prosecutors resigning from the Roger Stone case, which was spurred by DOJ officials requesting a lighter sentence than their recommendation.
  • Trump publicly praised Barr after he called the handling of Stone’s case a “disgrace,”&nbsp;
  • Barr said in the ABC interview that Trump has not asked him to interfere in any criminal cases, a statement Trump quoted from in his Friday tweet.
  • According to Barr, however, Trump would be within his rights to ask for further investigation in a case that did not affect his personal interests, like terrorism, but that attorney general would reject requests to investigate political rivals.
  • Friday’s tweet also comes after reports that Trump admitted he sent his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to Ukraine to investigate his political rivals⁠—which he previously denied in November 2019.&nbsp;

Crucial quote: “If [a U.S. president] were to say go investigate somebody, and you sense it’s because they’re a political opponent, then an attorney general shouldn’t carry that out, wouldn’t carry that out,” Barr told ABC News.

Key background: According to the New York Times, past presidents have observed traditions put in place after the Watergate scandal that separated the White House from exerting political influence on DOJ cases. But Trump has not observed those traditions, the Times said. On Thursday, Trump went as far as suggesting misconduct in Stone’s trial when he tweeted a Fox News quote that suggested there was “significant bias” in the jury. Stone, who was convicted in November 2019 on charges of witness tampering and lying to Congress, awaits sentencing. The Justice Department has not recommended a new sentence, but called the prosecutors’ recommendation “excessive and unwarranted.” Meanwhile, Barr has been a staunch defender of Trump, but his frustration points to wider disquiet in Washington over the President’s Twitter conduct and the implications it carries for day-to-day politics.

President Trump Departs The White House For North Carolina Event

President Trump.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

