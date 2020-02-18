Trump Frees Former (Impeached) Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich From Prison

Blagojevich, a Democrat and former contestant on Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice, was sentenced in 2011 on corruption charges after soliciting bribes for the Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama after he was elected president.

By commuting Blagojevich’s sentence, Trump does not erase the former governor’s conviction, according to the New York Times.

Trump previously said in August 2019 that he was “very strongly” considering pardoning Blagojevich, saying “he’s been in jail for seven years, over a phone call where nothing happens.”

According to the Washington Post, five Republicans in Illinois’ congressional delegation advised against commuting Blagojevich’s sentence, saying that Trump should take “a strong stand against pay-to-play politics.”

NBC News also reported that Trump would be pardoning ex-New York Police Department Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who was sentenced in 2010 to four years in a federal prison over tax fraud and false statement charges.

Also pardoned by Trump Tuesday: Michael Milken, the former “junk bond king” of the 80’s, who served two years in federal prison and was fined $600 million after being convicted of violating U.S. securities laws.

Key background: In 2008, the FBI caught Blagojevich on wiretaps trying to sell Obama’s vacant Senate seat, which he described as a “valuable thing” and “you don’t just give it away for nothing.” Blagojevich was ultimately impeached, convicted and then removed from his office as Illinois governor in 2009. Kerik oversaw the NYPD’s response during the September 11 attacks, and served as the interior minister for Iraq’s transitional government following the 2003 invasion. Then-President George W. Bush nominated Kerik to lead the Department of Homeland Security, which Kerik withdrew from after admitting he employed an undocumented immigrant as a nanny, setting off a series of state and federal investigations that eventually led to his federal prison sentence.

Big number: 11. Besides DeBartolo, Blagojevich, Kerkik and Milken, seven other pardons were granted by Trump Tuesday, with 11 in total.

What to watch for: Other possible pardons from Trump. Before Blagojevich and Kerkik’s clemency was reported Tuesday, Trump had pardoned ex-NFL 49ers owner Eddie BeBartolo Jr., whose net worth Forbes estimates to be $2.6 billion. According to the Times, Trump has raised the possibility of commuting former associate Roger Stone’s sentence. Stone is set to be sentenced Thursday after being convicted in November 2019 of lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Tangent: Like Blagojevich, Trump was also impeached based on a phone call in which he appeared to solicit Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s commitment to investigating Trump’s political rivals.

President Trump on February 10. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Getty Images

