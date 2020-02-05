Trump Gives Presidential Medal Of Freedom To Rush Limbaugh

“The Rush Limbaugh Show” is the most-listened-to talk radio program in the country with more than 25 million listeners.

Limbaugh has become an influential conservative voice and media icon since he started his first national talk radio show in 1988, but he has also been criticized by those on the left for making racist remarks and promoting bigoted conspiracy theories.

Presidents usually bestow the Medal of Freedom to multiple people per year across disciplines. Barack Obama famously awarded the honor to Ellen DeGeneres, Bill and Melinda Gates, among others in 2016.

told his listeners he had advanced stage lung cancer and would miss shows between treatments.

Key background: Trump and Limbaugh have been allies since he was elected in 2016. The president made a surprise call into his radio show in 2018 and Limbaugh dined with the president at his Palm Beach golf club in December.

Crucial quote: “Here tonight is a special man, someone beloved by millions of Americans who just received a Stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,” Trump said in his remarks.

Tangent: Limbaugh is the second highest-paid radio host in the U.S., according to Forbes estimates, earning $87 million. Only Howard Stern earns more, according to Forbes.

” readability=”30.55871886121″>

Radio personality Rush Limbaugh reacts as First Lady Melania Trump gives him the Presidential Medal … [+] of Freedom during the State of the Union address. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

Topline: President Donald Trump gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, just a day after the right-wing personality revealed he has been diagnosed with advanced stage lung cancer.

On his show Monday, Limbaugh told his listeners he had advanced stage lung cancer and would miss shows between treatments.

“The Rush Limbaugh Show” is the most-listened-to talk radio program in the country with more than 25 million listeners.

Limbaugh has become an influential conservative voice and media icon since he started his first national talk radio show in 1988, but he has also been criticized by those on the left for making racist remarks and promoting bigoted conspiracy theories.

Presidents usually bestow the Medal of Freedom to multiple people per year across disciplines. Barack Obama famously awarded the honor to Ellen DeGeneres, Bill and Melinda Gates, among others in 2016.

Key background: Trump and Limbaugh have been allies since he was elected in 2016. The president made a surprise call into his radio show in 2018 and Limbaugh dined with the president at his Palm Beach golf club in December.

Crucial quote: “Here tonight is a special man, someone beloved by millions of Americans who just received a Stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,” Trump said in his remarks.

Tangent: Limbaugh is the second highest-paid radio host in the U.S., according to Forbes estimates, earning $87 million. Only Howard Stern earns more, according to Forbes.