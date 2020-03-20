Trump: No Student Loan Payments For 60 Days

President Donald Trump (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says there will be no federal student loan payments for 60 days.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, President Trump announced today that federal student loan payments will be suspended without penalty for the next two months. Trump also said, following up on his previous announcement, that federal student loan interest will be waived as well. The details of how Trump’s plan for your student loans work is expected to be unveiled soon.

Earlier this week, Senate Democrats proposed suspending student loan payments and cancelling student loans of at least $10,000. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted last week that student loan payments should be paused. The goal is to help borrowers from “incurring additional fees, compounding interest or negative incidents reflected in their credit scores.”

The coronavirus may continue to have a significant impact on the economy, including adverse impact to individuals, small businesses and corporations. With the potential for increased health care costs and possible job losses, Americans may start to feel the financial pinch from the coronavirus. (See What Coronavirus Means For Your Money).

Student Loans: Proposals

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), for example, has proposed forgiving all $1.6 trillion of student loan debt, including both federal and private student loans. Former Vice President Joe Biden has his own $750 billion student loan plan, which he has contrasted with the Sanders plan. Biden and Sanders both support the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. Last month, Trump called for the end of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program in his annual budget in favor of a simplified income-driven repayment plan that would offer the same student loan forgiveness plan for undergraduate borrowers, for example. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has explained why she believes it’s a good idea to end this student loan forgiveness program.

Next Steps

Remember, this announcement applies only to federal student loans (not private student loans). Regular payments for federal student loans and private student loans, at this point, would still be due. This upcoming waiver period is a good time to evaluate your federal and private student loans and determine your best path. Here are four places to start, all of which have no fees:

