Home Business Trump: No Student Loan Payments For 60 Days
Business

Trump: No Student Loan Payments For 60 Days

written by Forbes March 20, 2020
Trump: No Student Loan Payments For 60 Days
President Trump

President Donald Trump (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Getty Images

President Donald Trump says there will be no federal student loan payments for 60 days.

Here’s what you need to know.

Student Loans

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, President Trump announced today that federal student loan payments will be suspended without penalty for the next two months. Trump also said, following up on his previous announcement, that federal student loan interest will be waived as well. The details of how Trump’s plan for your student loans work is expected to be unveiled soon.

Earlier this week, Senate Democrats proposed suspending student loan payments and cancelling student loans of at least $10,000. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted last week that student loan payments should be paused. The goal is to help borrowers from “incurring additional fees, compounding interest or negative incidents reflected in their credit scores.”

The coronavirus may continue to have a significant impact on the economy, including adverse impact to individuals, small businesses and corporations. With the potential for increased health care costs and possible job losses, Americans may start to feel the financial pinch from the coronavirus. (See What Coronavirus Means For Your Money).

Student Loans: Proposals

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), for example, has proposed forgiving all $1.6 trillion of student loan debt, including both federal and private student loans. Former Vice President Joe Biden has his own $750 billion student loan plan, which he has contrasted with the Sanders plan. Biden and Sanders both support the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. Last month, Trump called for the end of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program in his annual budget in favor of a simplified income-driven repayment plan that would offer the same student loan forgiveness plan for undergraduate borrowers, for example. U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has explained why she believes it’s a good idea to end this student loan forgiveness program.

Next Steps

Remember, this announcement applies only to federal student loans (not private student loans). Regular payments for federal student loans and private student loans, at this point, would still be due. This upcoming waiver period is a good time to evaluate your federal and private student loans and determine your best path. Here are four places to start, all of which have no fees:

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Orbitkey Nest Organizes Your Desk And Maximizes Your...

February 5, 2020

If You’re An NFL Fan, You Should Love...

February 1, 2020

10 Mantras For Female Entrepreneurs To Keep Going

August 21, 2019

Unconventional Wisdom: 10 Vehicles That Are Better Deals...

February 18, 2020

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020: Twitter Reacts To...

February 3, 2020

Appian ‘Smartens’ Up The Low-Code AI-Factor

December 3, 2019

Stunning ‘Northern Lights’ Revealed In Final Images Of...

January 16, 2020

With Markieff Morris, The Lakers Make A Substantial...

February 24, 2020

Steven Gerrard And Rangers Look To Break Celtic...

December 6, 2019

Florida Airbnb Hosts Generated $1.2 Billion In 2019

January 23, 2020

Leave a Comment