Trump, Others Warn Millennials Against Spreading Virus, ‘Feeling Invincible’

In today’s White House Press White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx urged … [+] millennials to abide by quarantine ordinance to stop the spread of novel coronavirus

Alex Wong/Getty Images

New study also shows infants, toddlers can experience severe illness from coronavirus.

Top line: Millennials became the surprise target of everyone from President Trump, health officials and an irate billionaire Wednesday, as studies show that young people could be more vulnerable to the virus than previously realized.

During the White House press briefing, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus response coordinator, used an emotional appeal during today’s White House press briefing, calling millennials to heed quarantine guidelines, and to use their innovative thinking to be healthy, and stop hanging out in large groups to avoid a “disastrous outcome.”

Birx noted that there may be a “disproportionate number of infections” among millennials.

New research published by the American Academy of Pediatrics, cited by New York Times and Washington Post , refutes the popular idea that young people are immune/less affected by novel coronavirus

New York Times Washington Post The study says that 90% of children with COVID-19 develop mild to moderate systems, some, though some—predominantly infants and toddlers—can experience severe illness (note: the 39% with moderate symptoms had pneumonia and other significant symptoms).

90% of children The research cited, which is the most comprehensive to-date with COVID-19 child subjects, was conducted in China by the Shanghai Children’s Medical Center using 2,143 children ranging from newborn to 18 years, with median age at 7, reports Washington Post .

Washington Post “We don’t want them gathering, and I see they do gather. They gather on beaches and in restaurants. They are feeling invincible,” President Trump said of young adults in the briefing. “We want them to heed the advice.”

Chief critic: Billionaire Bill Ackman, CEO and founder of Pershing Square Management joined CNBC early this afternoon and pointed fingers at young people, saying that by purportedly fleeing New York—leaving college and going on spring break etc.— they bear responsibility for the spread of the virus “They are spreading this everywhere,” Ackman said of millennials. “When the colleges shut down, they all go on spring break and are spreading this everywhere”

Background: There are 7,323 cumulative coronavirus cases in the United States and 214,010 globally, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Source