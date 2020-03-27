Home Finance Trump’s Approval Rating Inches Up To 48%, But Most Believe He Was Too Slow To Address Coronavirus Outbreak
written by Forbes March 27, 2020
White House Coronavirus Task Force Holds Daily Briefing

25% of Democrats and 88% of Republicans approve of Trump’s response to the crisis.

Topline: President Trump’s approval rating ticked up to 48% this month (a 5% bump from February) even though most Americans believe he was too slow to take action in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News Poll

  • 58% of people surveyed said that Trump did not act quickly enough, while 38% said he acted with the right amount of speed.
  • The results also showed clear divisions along party lines: 86% of Democrats say that Trump took action too slowly, and 75% of Republicans believe he moved at the right speed. 
  • 12% of people surveyed said they are “not at all confident” in the government’s ability to handle the outbreak, while 26% of people said they are “very confident.”
  • The poll also tracks the sweeping lifestyle changes that are taking place in the United States as the outbreak worsens: more than 90% of people surveyed said they are now “staying home as much as possible” and practicing social distancing measures because of the virus. 
  • 88% said they have stopped going to restaurants and bars, and 61% said they have stockpiled food and supplies at home. 

Big number: 77% of respondents said their life has been disrupted by the outbreak. Ten days ago, that number was 40%. 

Key background: Thursday, the U.S. surpassed both China and Italy for the greatest number of current confirmed coronavirus cases. There are now more than 85,990 cases of coronavirus in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins. Italy currently has 80,589 cases, and China has 81,897. U.S. cases have skyrocketed since last week, when more coronavirus tests were made more easily available for the public. 

Tangent: As states struggle with shortages of critical medical supplies like personal protective equipment and ventilators, President Trump during Thursday’s White House press briefing reiterated his stance on the Defense Production Act, which allows the federal government to compel private companies to produce those supplies. “We don’t need it,” he said, despite calls from both sides of the aisle to invoke the measure.

