Home Technology TV Sale Alert: Here Are The Best Deals From $149 – $3,300 [Updated]
TV Sale Alert: Here Are The Best Deals From $149 – $3,300 [Updated]

written by Forbes December 31, 2019
TV Sale Alert: Here Are The Best Deals From $149 – $3,300 [Updated]

Best TV Deals Over $1,000

  • LG OLED65C9PUA C9 Series 65-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV – (typically $3,496.99) – Amazon: £2,096.99 / B&amp;H: $2.096.99 / Best Buy: $2,099.99 / Target: $2,099.99 Walmart: $2,096.99
  • LG OLED55B9PUA B9 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2019) – (typically $1,596.99) – Amazon: $1,296.99 / B&amp;H: $1,296.99 / Best Buy: $1,299.99 / Costco: $1,299.99 / Target: $1,299.99 / Walmart: $1,296.99
  • Samsung UN75RU8000FXZA Flat 75-inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $2,199.99) – Amazon: $1,297.99 / Best Buy: $1,299.99 / Costco: (member only item) (offer valid through 12/31/19) / Walmart: $1,297.99
  • Sony XBR-65A9G 65-inch TV: MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility – 2019 Model – (typically $3,799.99) – Amazon: $3,298 / B&amp;H: $3,298 / Best Buy: $3,299.99 / Walmart: $3,298
  • Sony XBR65X900F 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Alexa Compatibility (typically $2,799.99) – Amazon: $1,798 / B&amp;H: $1,798 / Best Buy: $1,799.99 / Costco: $2,498 / Walmart: $1,798
  • TCL 75R617 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2019 Model) – (typically $2,299.99) – Amazon: $1,399.99 / B&amp;H: $1,399.99 / Walmart: $1,399.99
Samsung TVs of all sizes and prices are heavily reduced right now

Best TV Deals $500-$1,000

  • LG UM6970PUA 70-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV – (typically $896.99) – Amazon: $780.96 / B&amp;H: $646.99 / Best Buy: $649.99 / Target: $649.99 / Walmart: $869&nbsp;
  • TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV – 65R625 – (typically $1,099.99) – Amazon: $799.99 / B&amp;H: $799.99 / Best Buy: $799.99&nbsp;&nbsp;
  • Samsung QN49Q60RAFXZA Flat 49-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $999.99) – Amazon: $597.99 / B&amp;H: $597.99 / Best Buy: $599.99 / Samsung: $599.99 / Walmart: $597.99
  • Samsung UN55RU7300FXZA Curved 55-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $699.99) – Amazon $547.99 / B&amp;H: $477.99 / Best Buy: $477.99 / Samsung: $479.99 / Walmart: $477.99
  • Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $899.99) – Amazon: $699.92 / B&amp;H: $597.99 / Best Buy: $599.99 / Target: $599.99 / Walmart: $739.99&nbsp;
Roku TVs are big sellers which are now selling for stunningly low prices

Best TV Deals Under $500

  • Samsung UN43RU7100FXZA Flat 43-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $429.99) – $327.99 – Amazon $327.99 / B&amp;H: $295 / Best Buy: $329.99 / Costco: $249.99 / Samsung: $329.99
  • Samsung UN50RU7100FXZA Flat 50-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $499.99) – Amazon: $347.99 / B&amp;H: $347.99 / Best Buy: $349.99 &nbsp;/ Costco: $296.99 (out of stock) / Samsung: $349.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $377.99
  • TCL 32S327 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $149.99 / Best Buy: $149.99 / Walmart: $149.99
  • TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019) – (typically $369.99) – Amazon: $299.50 / B&amp;H: $259.99 / Best Buy: $259.99 / Target: $259.99 / Walmart: $248

My TV daily deals guide will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.&nbsp;

Interested in a new TV? Thought your time had passed? Think again. Massive new discounts on LG, Samsung and Sony televisions covering all sizes and prices ranges have begun at Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, Costco, Target, Walmart and more. Here are the best deals you need to know about. Tip: bookmark this article because it will be updated daily.

LG’s stunning OLED TVs are among many models with savings greater than on Black Friday

LG

My TV daily deals guide will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page. 

