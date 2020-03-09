Twitter Gets $1 Billion Investment That Will Keep Jack Dorsey As CEO

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will stay on at the social media platform after a $1 billion investment from … [+] Silver Lake.

Topline: Twitter announced Monday that it will accept a $1 billion infusion from a tech investment firm in a bid to keep on CEO Jack Dorsey after activist investor Elliot Management tried to push him out.

Technology investors Silver Lake’s $1 billion investment will help fund a $2 billion share repurchase program on Twitter’s part, the company said Monday; Silver Lake’s investment is a lifeline for Dorsey and Twitter, allowing the company to keep him as CEO.

In past weeks, Elliot Management —one of the biggest activist investments funds— quietly collected more than 4% of stakes in Twitter, making it one of the social media giant’s largest shareholders.

On February 21, Elliot Management nominated four new directors to Twitter’s board just before a nomination deadline, according to The New York Times.

Elliot Management reportedly wanted to oust Dorsey as CEO in an attempt to fire up growth for the social media platform.

A co-CEO of Silver Lake, Egon Durban and Elliot Management partner Jesse Cohn will take seats on Twitter’s board and on a special temporary board committee to monitor Twitter’s management structure.

As part of the pact, Twitter has also committed to a plan to grow its monetizable daily active users by at least 20% with accelerated revenue growth year over year.

Key background: It’s not the first time Dorsey has faced a coup. He was fired by Twitter in 2008, only to be hired again in 2015. In 2016, he survived an acquisition attempt by Salesforce.

Dorsey also serves as CEO at a payment firm he founded before returning to Twitter called Square. Splitting time between the two companies is a key reason Elliot Management wanted to push him out, according to The New York Times. Since Dorsey returned to Twitter in 2015, growth has been slow; share prices then were $36, and on Friday, five years later, they were priced at $33, the Times reported.

Twitter has also struggled with turnover at the highest levels of the company. Since 2018, when COO Anthony Noto resigned, the social media giant has not had a chief operating officer.

The social media platform was quick to share that the new directors would not affect policy decisions at Twitter, possibly in response to concerns about influence from Elliot founder Paul Singer, a Republican Party and Donald Trump donor.

Crucial quote: “Twitter serves the public conversation, and our purpose has never been more important,” Dorsey said in a statement released Monday. “Silver Lake’s investment in Twitter is a strong vote of confidence in our work and our path forward.”

