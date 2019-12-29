Twitter Says Internal Glitch Caused Trump Retweet Naming Whistleblower To Momentarily Disappear

reported

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a White House Mental Health Summit on December 19, 2019 in … [+] Washington, D.C.

Topline: A widely criticized retweet from President Donald Trump naming the alleged impeachment whistleblower momentarily disappeared for some users on Saturday—and Twitter says it was caused by an internal system outage.

Just before midnight on Friday, Trump retweeted a post from a pro-Trump account naming the alleged whistleblower whose complaint kickstarted his impeachment.

Hours later on Saturday night, the retweet reappeared. In a statement, Twitter said the glitch was due to an “outage with one of our systems, tweets on account profiles were visible to some, but not others.”

Key background: Trump has repeatedly attacked the whistleblower, but up until this weekend had refrained from referencing the alleged whistleblower’s name directly. His son, Donald Trump Jr., was slammed by critics in November for tweeting a link to an article with the purported whistleblower’s name after it circulated in right-wing circles for months. Mainstream media outlets, including Forbes, have declined to publish speculation on the whistleblower’s identity over concerns about the whistleblower’s safety.

Chief critics: Trump’s retweet was condemned by the whistleblower’s lawyers who started to use the hashtag #ProtectTheWhistleblower.

Former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill called out Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, who is the chairman and cofounder of the Senate Whistleblower Protection Caucus, for not speaking out against the president.

“@ChuckGrassley where the hell are you? We worked hard on whistleblower protections. I thought your desire to protect and defend whistleblowers was in your bones. Was I wrong? What happened to you?” she tweeted.

“Outing and shaming whistleblowers harms national security by discouraging government officials from using official channels to report abuses. Alternatives are leaks or, perhaps even worse, silence,” tweeted Barbara McQuade, a law professor at the University of Michigan.

Tangent: Twitter has come under fire before for its treatment of Trump. Earlier this year, Twitter said it wouldn’t take down tweets from world leaders that violated the company’s rules because they are in the public interest. And in 2017 a rogue Twitter employee shut down the president’s account for 11 minutes on his last day on the job.