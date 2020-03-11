Two Female CEOs Talk Through A Daring Spirits Campaign

Last December, Ann Mukherjee stepped into the roll of Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard North America. Within three months, Pernod Ricard’s iconic brand—Absolut—was championing the most taboo topic in the spirits industry: consent. For a spirit brand to even acknowledge sexual violence was unprecedented—and overdue.

The multi-million dollar campaign, that ran across print, digital, out-of-home and social, was provocative, asking consumers to drink responsibly—seemingly counter-intuitive for a spirits brand—in the name of spotlighting the relationship between sex and alcohol. The ads were created with RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) and a portion of profits go towards the network.

Now, Ann and her counterpart, Anna Malmhake, Chairman and CEO of the Absolut Company, are upending industry conventions and drawing the eyes and ears of consumers to the flagship brand through impactful, conversational campaigns.

Here, the catalytic Indian American and decisive Swede share the experience of being the first women in their respective CEO positions as well as a vision for business growth through cultural impact.

Pernod Ricard’s CEO and Chairman, North America Ann Mukherjee

Pernod Ricard

Anna Malmhake: “I have worked in the spirits industry for 12 years now. I love this business—but people on the outside have preconceived ideas of how executives in our industry might be. When Ann first arrived at Pernod Ricard [Mukherjee was formerly Global CMO of SC Johnson], it was immediately clear that she defies this cookie-cutter stereotype. She is creative, dynamic. She brought a bolt of new energy. That was a very good day at work.”

Ann Mukherjee: “I came in the door with a reputation for building strong consumer brands, but it was not just my marketing experience that made me right for this role. It was my life experience, and the perspective it provided.”

Malmhake: “Ann has a clear, rather daring vision of leadership. Dare to be real. Dare to tell your whole story. Dare to bring your personal experience to your work. Dare to have ideas that defy expectations. There is great power in that. It makes people feel safe. And when they are safe they share innovative new thinking that otherwise might be lost.”

Mukherjee: “Honesty does that. I was honest about my own complex history with alcohol—my mother was killed by a drunk driver. I was assaulted by a drunk man. That is part of my story and something I would never hide. Just as we cannot hide the fact that misuse is part of the story of our products. We are an industry that acknowledges the need to drink responsibly, but that is only half of the story. Perpetrators use alcohol as both a tool and an excuse to commit their crimes. It was time to confront the need to ‘sex responsibly.’”

Anna Malmhake, Chairman and CEO of the Absolut Company

Pernod Ricard

Malmhake: “Absolut’s brand is led out of Sweden. What Ann was proposing we do in North America had no precedent, which instantly felt right to me. Absolut has always been a provocateur brand, always the first to break the conventions of spirits marketing, never shying away from the complex issues in society. And here, Ann would not be a lonely genius—all good creativity, all good communication spurs from cooperation and collaboration.”

Mukherjee: “And Malmhake championing this initiative was really essential to pulling it off—and putting momentum behind it. We embarked on an audacious, ambitious and risky plan with everyone firmly behind it. That is how change can happen almost overnight. That is how a company can recognize and act on its full potential.”

Malmhake: “Leadership is deciding to make things possible. And welcoming a new perspective that sees what those who live in the business every day have in their blind spot. That, frankly, is what excites me about the growing diversity in leadership positions—not just in our company, but around the world. For instance, when I see a woman in a top job that is normally male-dominated, I assume it is not by chance that she ended up there. She was passionate enough to overcome obstacles and more than a few discouraging comments. She most likely was tested by her environment. When anyone goes against stereotype—when a man decides to be a nurse or a woman decides to be a pilot—my first assumption is that they are very, very good at their job. And here is Ann—proof that this is so.”

Mukherjee: “I would go one step further. It is more than being good at the job. We have an opportunity that others before us never had. Once you have earned a seat at the table—act on it. Make changes that ensure those behind us do not have to wait as long to be seen or heard. Do not question “Can I do this?” instead ask “Should I do this?” And if the answer is yes, gather your organization and lead the charge forward.”

Malmhake: “And once you get as far as you can go, rally your allies and together you will go even farther.”

