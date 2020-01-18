Tyler Adams Fully Focused On Becoming A Bundesliga Champion With RB Leipzig

Tyler Adams has the Bundesliga title in his sights, will he be a champion come May 2020?

Bongarts/Getty Images

It was only the American’s second Bundesliga start this season, but Tyler Adams was a crucial cog in the Leipzig wheel as they dispatched Union Berlin in a dominant second-half performance Saturday.

Initially falling behind—partly through Adams’ lapse in concentration, the Bundesliga leaders then went on to show exactly why many have tipped them for the ultimate prize in Germany come May.

Even though the hosts were behind at the break, Julian Nagelsmann’s side had shown their ability, they just lacked that final piece of quality in front of goal.

The Bundesliga has just come out of its three-week winter break. Something that may have affected Leipzig’s first-half performance. Adams laughed off suggestions of rustiness but agreed their opening wasn’t at a normal level.

“In the first half, we just weren’t tuned into the fine details… coming towards the end of the first half that little bit of luck wasn’t there” Adams said post-match.

We came out with the right mentality second half to turn it around and we did. We scored three goals and it’s three points to stay at the top of the table”.

We know that we’re going to create chances. It was just a matter of time for us. Union Berlin had a good defensive block—it was difficult, but it took us a little bit too long to figure out the right way to break them down”.

Timo Werner fires Leipzig level against Union Berlin.

Getty Images

But break them down they did, in six quick-fire minutes after the restart. Timo Werner’s sublime volley was followed by a poacher’s goal from captain, Marcel Sabitzer.

Werner went on to grab a third as the game reached its final stage. The German striker now has 19 goals across 20 games this season, it is no wonder he tops the list of many for a summer transfer raid.

When asked on the ease and speed at which the Saxony side put their Berlin visitors to the sword, Adams said it is something they know they’re capable of.

“At the end of the day, we knew we were creating chances… we are a threat going forward—all the time, and defensively we’ve been really, really sharp”.

“We’re electrifying in attack, we have the right dynamic of players to create the opportunities,” the USMNT midfielder said.

Adams is correct, Leipzig have a finely balanced squad, something the club’s hierarchy worked hard to achieve.

Only 18 months ago they were adjudged to be too threadbare to sustain a realistic title charge, how that has changed with the right recruitment process.

Arriving from New York Red Bulls in the January of 2019, Adams settled immediately. One benefit of moving between the Red Bull stables is that consistency breeds regularity.

Tyler Adams remains fully focused on the prize in sight.

Getty Images

A snip at $3 million (€2.7 million) but his worth to Leipzig is fivefold, and the 20-year-old is just one of a number of clever acquisitions by the German league leaders.

Last summer saw the arrival of Christopher Nkunku from Paris St-Germain for $14.4 million (€13 million) while the highly-rated Amadou Haidara arrived in the window before for $21 million (€19 million).

Along with those new faces, it has been the ability to keep hold of familiar ones that has given Leipzig the edge this season.

Werner is a wanted man, yet he still wears the white of Leipzig, along with central defender Dayot Upamecano who is being monitored by a number of Premier League sides.

Is everything pointing towards a first title for RB Leipzig, just 11 years after their creation?

Adams isn’t getting carried away, but it remains the number one aim for the midfielder.

“My goal is to lift the championship at the end of season. Our team is very competitive, we have the right mentality, it’s about staying consistent and keeping our form now.” he ended with.

