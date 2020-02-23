Tyson Fury Stuns Deontay Wilder, And The Boxing World, With 7th-Round TKO As Wilder’s Corner Throws In The Towel

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 22: Tyson Fury (L) punches Deontay Wilder during their Heavyweight … [+] bout for Wilder’s WBC and Fury’s lineal heavyweight title on February 22, 2020 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Tyson Fury delivered yet another boxing masterclass to Deontay Wilder Saturday night in a packed MGM Grand arena, handily lifting the green WBC belt off the former champion in seven hard, technical rounds, and finishing with a TKO, in the very moment that Wilder’s corner was in the process of throwing in the towel to protect their fighter.

It was an amazing contest, not least because the feared and fearsome power of Deontay Wilder didn’t really figure in the match. It didn’t figure in the match because Fury, who was busy either distracting Wilder or actually hurting him, never really gave the formerly undefeated Alabaman the chance to get on his front foot and box in what is, for Wilder, a modicum of comfort. That is excellent, textbook boxing.

For his part, Fury literally lived up to his pre-fight bluster and delivered a show of power, in addition to his lessons of in-the-ring tactical thinking and the oddly balletic poise for which he is known. Fury did an excellent job of staying close to Wilder, dropping him decisively in rounds 3 and 5, while Wilder looked increasingly at a loss for what to do. It was as if the Alabaman had forgotten how to box: He was present in the ring and came out at the bells to do his duty, but a crucial element was missing, namely, the fire that one sees burning in Wilder when he senses that he’s backed into a corner and really has to fight his way out of it. Throughout the fight, Wilder just did not ignite.

In the sixth round, Fury simply mopped the floor with his opponent. Incredibly, with Wilder bleeding from the ear, Fury got close, stuck his tongue out, got close, and seemed to taste the blood coming from Wilder, as brutal a gesture as there has been, and, diplomatically put, not a particularly sporting one. The final round of this fight was, simply, a prosecution by Fury of his quarry, built on everything that had preceded it. Wilder’s team had to throw in the towel. After the final flurry from Fury, their fighter was finished.

Bob Arum’s contracted rematch between these two gladiators will be a hotly anticipated event, but before that, it seems Deontay Wilder will have to return to school.

