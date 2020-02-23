Tyson Fury Vs. Deontay Wilder 2 Results: ‘Bronze Bomber’s Loss Validated His Haters’ Criticism

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 22: Deontay Wilder grabs Tyson Fury during their Heavyweight bout for … [+] Wilder’s WBC and Fury’s lineal heavyweight title on February 22, 2020 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Saturday night in Las Vegas, Tyson Fury became the WBC Heavyweight Champion when he scored a seventh-round TKO victory over Deontay Wilder.

The loss was the first of Wilder’s career and it was so definitive, and humbling, it nearly validated every bit of criticism the now former champion has ever had sent in his direction.

After thoroughly out-boxing Wilder in their first meeting, but having to settle for a draw on the strength of being knocked down twice, Fury put it all together in the rematch.

He came out aggressive and pushed Wilder out of his comfort zone from the opening bell. Critics have said Wilder cannot box technically.

The 34-year-old power puncher has never looked more inept in that department. His footwork was extraordinarily clumsy, and that was even before his equilibrium was compromised due to the busted eardrum he suffered after being knocked down in the third round.

Wilder’s legs were too far apart and it negatively affected his movement and telegraphed his entries.

Other critics have said Wilder can’t fight off his back foot.

This was proven correct as well. Fury pushed Wilder back with his pressure and instead of employing east-west head movement, the latter kept leaning straight back.

Fury would continue to move forward, still connecting and draining Wilder’s energy. Even when he was missing, Fury was putting himself in a position to follow up with another punch.

Wilder’s less-than ideal evasion tactics didn’t give him an opportunity to counter punch.

Critics have also downplayed Wilder’s skills by saying all he has is the big right hand. Through the seven rounds Wilder’s jab was ineffective, and he failed to establish any other punch as a significant weapon.

Wilder’s strength of schedule has also been a point of criticism as many predicted he would fall once he was in the ring with a skilled heavyweight.

Wilder twice overcame Luis Ortiz, who is a talented big man, but who obviously isn’t on Fury’s level.

Did Fury texpose Wilder, or is the new champion just that gifted as a fighter? It’s a little bit of both.

Fury’s combination of size, skill and fight IQ put all of Wilder’s shortcomings on display. He created a blueprint to beat Wilder, but that said, I’m not sure it’s a plan that many heavyweights will be able to duplicate.

