U.S. Auto Sales, Typically Slow As Molasses In January

written by Forbes January 30, 2020
Forecasters expect a small decline in January 2020 U.S. auto sales vs. January 2019, in keeping with the current trend of a very gradual decline from an all-time record in annual auto sales in 2016.

“We’ve been expecting the market to cool down a little bit,” said Eric Lyman, chief industry analyst at ALG, a subsidiary of TrueCar.

Despite the slight slowdown in sales volume, the U.S. auto industry is in a favorable groove. Consumer demand remains high despite high prices, partly offset by relatively high discounting and extra-long loans.

U.S. auto sales slow in January

Winter weather and the disappearance of year-end discounts usually mean slow auto sales for the … [+] month of January.

Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

In a phone interview, Lyman pointed out that January sales are expected to be typically slow for auto sales, but other economic indicators such as income growth, unemployment, consumer confidence and the stock market are healthy.

For all of 2019, auto sales were down just 1.2%, to 17.1 million. The auto industry never likes to see sales volume decline, but that made 2019 a record fifth year in a row with sales above 17 million. The all-time, single-year record for U.S. auto sales was almost 17.6 million in 2016.

Besides the weather, January is typically a slow month for auto sales because automakers usually abruptly cut off year-end discounts after New Year’s.

TrueCar’s ALG expects U.S. auto sales of about 1.1 million in January, down 2.9% from a year ago. Separately, a joint forecast from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive predicted January sales would be down less than 1%. Both forecasts round off to 1.1 million, so it’s not a huge difference.

To provide some additional context, the J.D. Power/LMC forecast for January 2020 would be a 26% decline from December 2019.

For the full year, J.D. Power and LMC said they expect U.S. auto sales of 16.8 million, which would be a decline of 1.2% from 2019. Lyman said separately ALG’s forecast for the full year is 16.9 million for 2020.

Both firms took credit for 2019 forecasts a year ago that hit the actual result for 2019 just about exactly on the head.

