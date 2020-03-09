U.S. Markets Brace For Major Losses On Monday After Oil Price War. Here’s What Could Trigger The Circuit Breakers.

Oil prices dropped more than 30% in response to the sudden supply shock over the weekend.

Topline: As global stocks plunged on Monday—with Japan’s Nikkei index down more than 5%, Australia’s ASX 200 down 7.3%, and London’s FTSE 100 down almost 7%—after OPEC negotiations fell apart and Saudi Arabia said it would slash oil prices, U.S. stock futures cratered and investors braced for dramatic losses this week.

As of 6:15 a.m. EST on Monday, Dow futures indicated an opening drop of more than 1,200 points, or 4.8%.

Futures trading on the S&P 500 was halted on Sunday night after those markets declined 5%; this is due to a market-wide rule called a circuit breaker that’s designed to prevent extreme losses that may cause liquidity problems.

If the S&P 500 loses 7% during the trading day today (a 208 point drop from Friday’s close), all trading will be halted for 15 minutes.

If losses reach 13%, it will trigger another 15 minute break in trading.

At losses of 20%, markets will close for the day.

Big number: The yield on the 10-Year U.S. Treasury bond plummeted to less than 0.5% on Sunday—a record-breaking low.

Key background: Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia—the world’s largest oil exporter—slashed its prices to levels not seen in 30 years after it could not convince Russia to agree to production cuts. Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the 12 other members of OPEC (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) met last week to discuss how to respond to the lagging demand caused by the spreading coronavirus. After negotiations fell apart, Saudi Aramco, the Saudi state-owned oil company, said it will offer major discounts in order win over buyers. It’s planning to boost production to more than 10 million barrels a day and has even told some market participants that it could raise production to a record 12 billion barrels a day, Bloomberg reports. Oil prices had lost more than 30% by Monday morning in response to the sudden supply shock.

