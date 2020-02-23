U.S. Only Nation To Disassociate From Global Declaration On Preventing Road Deaths

President Donald Trump drives a fire truck. AFP PHOTO / Olivier Douliery (Photo credit should … [+] read OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. has refused to sign up to a new declaration on road safety. The so-called Stockholm Declaration was issued at the end of the Third Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety staged in Stockholm, Sweden, February 19–20.

The U.S was the only one of 80+ attending nations that issued a dissenting statement.

The U.S. delegation cited climate change, sustainability, “modal shift” and other factors as reasons not to sign up to the new agreement.

In 2017, the U.S. refused to be a party to the Paris climate agreement, the only nation not to sign up. At the time, the U.S. decision—made by President Donald Trump—was decried by American media outlets as evidence that the U.S was “officially the world’s climate pariah.”

The latest decision is likely to lead to similar comments from road safety experts around the world.

Road traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5–29 years.

The Third Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety, co-sponsored by the World Health Organization (WHO), was attended by 1,500 delegates, including ministers of transport, health and interior from Member States, and senior officials from UN agencies.

The Stockholm Declaration calls for a new global target for reducing road deaths by 2030. The declaration went through extensive consultation with WHO Member States through their permanent representations in Geneva, and there was also a public consultation open to everybody around the world.

Delegates at the Third Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety that was staged in Stockholm, … [+] Sweden, February 19–20 2020.

Mikael Ullén

Building on the Moscow Declaration of 2009 and the Brasilia Declaration of 2015, UN General Assembly and World Health Assembly resolutions, the declaration seeks to reduce road deaths and injuries through a variety of measures, including technological solutions.

The U.S. objected to four paragraphs in the declaration.

“While the United States supports many of the objectives outlined in the declaration, we find it necessary to dissociate ourselves from certain paragraphs,” said the U.S. dissenting statement, claiming that the paragraphs “muddle our focus and detract attention from data driven scientific policies and programs that have successfully reduced fatalities on roadways.”

U.S. pedestrian fatalities, 1990—2018.

Governors Highway Safety Association

With 6,227 fatalities, 2018 was the worst year for pedestrian deaths in the U.S. since 1990. In February 2019, the U.S. Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) reported that the number of pedestrian deaths involving sport utility vehicles (SUVs) increased by 50% from 2013 through 2017, while the number of pedestrian deaths attributed to motorists driving smaller cars increased by 30% over that same period.

The U.S. delegation at the Third Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety objected to a declaration that wants to shift “toward safer, cleaner, more energy-efficient and affordable modes of transport and promote higher levels of physical activity such as walking and cycling as well as integrating these modes with the use of public transport to achieve sustainability.”

Also, the U.S. dissociated from a declaration that aims to focus attention on the “safety needs of those road users who are the most vulnerable including pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, and users of public transport.”

A statement from the U.S. delegation said it “dissociates itself from references [to] climate change, gender equality, reduced inequalities, responsible consumption and production as these issues are not directly related to road safety.”

Additionally, the dissenting document dissociates the U.S from “references throughout the document to UN legal instruments that are regional in nature, and we are not a party to, as well as technical standards and regulations that may be inconsistent with WTO agreements.”

Elsewhere in the statement, the U.S. delegation recognized that “traffic crashes are not only a transportation challenge for our nation but also a grave public health problem and a significant economic issue.”

The annual economic cost of motor vehicle crashes in the U.S. is estimated at over $240 billion.

According to the U.S. statement, the U.S. is “focused on improving road safety, especially for pedestrians and bicyclists through infrastructure design.”

Further, it adds “our country is on the verge of one of the most exciting and important innovations in transportation history— the development of Automated Driving Systems (ADSs).”

These driverless vehicles “can lead to a future in which vehicles increasingly help drivers avoid crashes,” said the U.S. statement, leading to a claimed “future in which highway fatalities and injuries are significantly reduced.”

Source