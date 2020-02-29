U.S. Reports First Death From COVID-19

COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-nCoV2 coronavirus.

The media briefing held at 3pm ET revealed that the person who died was a man in his fifties located in Washington State. The man reportedly had underlying health conditions and was a patient at Evergreen Health Hospital in Kirkland, WA.

The briefing also revealed that two more people in WA have tested positive for the disease, one a woman in her 40’s who is a healthcare worker and the other a resident in her 70’s who is in a critical condition. The older woman has been reported to be in a serious condition and neither the two women or deceased man had any known travel outside of the U.S. recently.

The CDC media briefing included Dr Jeff Duchin from Seattle & King County Public Health and Dr Kathy Lofy, the State Health Officer and Chief Science Officer for WA. The briefing indicated that there were other people seriously ill with respiratory symptoms, but they had not yet formally been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The CDC has come under intense criticism after experiencing issues with the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits and stringent guidelines about which labs are permitted to run tests.

“It is important for people to remember most people with COVID-19 have milder illness, a small proportion will have severe illness,” said Lofy at the briefing, also indicating that it was possible that steps would be taken to cancel large public events in the state if the disease continued to spread.

However Dr Nancy Messonnier, Director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases also reiterated that most people in the U.S. still have a small risk of contracting the virus and those most at risk remain those who have had close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

“We are facing a historic public health challenge. We will continue to respond to COVID-19 in an aggressive way. While we still hope for the best, we continue to prepare for this virus to become more widespread in the United States,” said Messonnier.

National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Director Nancy Messonnier speaks in … [+] January regarding COVID-19. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Getty Images

