U.S. Senators ‘Demand’ Huawei Explanation From Pentagon: It’s Like Working With The KGB

Earlier today, January 24, the Pentagon reportedly blocked attempts by the Trump administration to materially tighten sanctions against Huawei. This came shortly after the U.S. Commerce Department had confirmed its intention to further restrict the Chinese giant’s access to U.S. technology housed inside non-U.S. products.

According to those reports, the Department of Defense issued a “nonconcurrence” to the proposal, effectively blocking it, on the basis that the move would shift R&D dollars away from U.S. companies to foreign competition instead.

The extended blacklist would prevent Huawei from acquiring any non-U.S. products containing even 10% U.S. IP—the current threshold is 25%. According to the New York Times, “some officials have objected to the change, arguing it would encourage foreign companies to stop using American components, ultimately weakening American firms and the country’s technological competitiveness.” This led to the Pentagon withholding support for the move, which was required for it to pass.

Now three influential U.S. senators, all members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, have written to the Secretary of Defense, demanding more details, and asking how the Pentagon’s reported decision affects its “simultaneous attempts to persuade allies and partners to bar Huawei from their networks.”

In the letter, dated January 24, Senators Ben Sasse, Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio, write that “Huawei is an arm of the Chinese Communist Party and should be treated as such.” As to reports that stalling new sanctions is intended to aid U.S. companies, the senators suggest “it is difficult to imagine that, at the height of the Cold War, the Department of Defense would condone American companies contracting with KGB subsidiaries because Moscow offered a discount.”

The proposed Commerce Department sanctions change would cut into core elements of Huawei’s supply chain, non-sensitive products and components that would be available elsewhere to the detriment of U.S. suppliers. Huawei is engaged in a program to “un-Americanise” its supply chain. This would accelerate and extent that process.

In a New Year’s message to staff, Huawei Rotating Chairman Eric Xu described this supply chain shift as a “race against time,” urging staff to “cast away all manner of unrealistic hope.” Xu cautioned that the U.S. campaign would cut deeply into the company during 2020, leading to job cuts and a tightened focus.

But in the three weeks since then, events seem to be turning in Huawei’s favour. The totemic U.K. market appears likely to allow Huawei some access to its 5G build-out, to the fury of the U.S., set against threats to withdrawn defence collaboration and intelligence sharing, a veritable recut of the so-called Five Eyes.

The tightening of the sanctions noose around Huawei was seen as a response to this, a powerful tool by which to constrain the company even as it secured contracts despite U.S. warnings over the security risks involved. For the Pentagon to essentially prevent that from taking place will be extremely welcomed in Shenzhen.

The senators have asked for a presentation on the rationale for this, including “an assessment of the benefits and costs,” as related to the U.S. maintaining “its technical edge over our adversaries.”

