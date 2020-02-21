Uber’s Latest Numbers, Layoffs And Rider Tool Suggest More Trouble Ahead

Signage for new headquarters, under construction, for ridesharing company Uber in the Mission Bay … [+] neighborhood of San Francisco, California, December 5, 2019. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Gado via Getty Images

In February, several pieces of Uber Technologies news (in a seemingly perpetual stream, to be fair) could suggest further challenges for the company as it aims for profitability.

Earlier this month, Uber reported its 2019 fourth quarter earnings, with a net loss of $1.1 billion, marking a slight improvement on the previous quarter. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi made headlines by telling investors that the company nevertheless plans to be profitable in 2021, if not sooner.

Industry analysts and media outlets have been skeptical of this plan, however, given Uber’s ongoing struggles with US and international regulators, drivers’ groups, and its own spending habits. As The Verge’s Andrew J. Hawkins explained this month, “Uber has been under pressure from investors to stem its enormous losses and show how it can start posting a profit.”

“The company is also facing enormous pressure from regulators … still struggling to comply with California’s groundbreaking new gig work law … [and] also lost its license in London after regulators identified a ‘pattern of failures.’” In spite of this, Khosrowshahi told investors that he was “challenging his employees to move the timeline for profitability up to the fourth quarter of 2020,” Hawkins wrote.

In light of such issues, and particularly Uber’s spending, Value Digger wrote in a post for Seeking Alpha this month that the company’s nine-month-old stock is “overhyped,” and “should currently trade below $20 per share [for] many reasons.”

One big reason, the site noted, is that Uber’s Rides division, a.k.a. “its core business, is facing serious challenges in its core markets because the gig economy is under attack by regulators worldwide, which has been downplayed so far.”

Amid its regulatory struggles and large overseas investments, Uber’s recent efforts to cut costs have apparently involved multiple rounds of layoffs, with reportedly more than 1000 Uber employees losing their jobs in 2019.

In mid February, the Los Angeles Times first reported that Uber laid off roughly 80 more employees this month, at a Los Angeles customer service center, and will outsource those jobs to Manila, Philippines. According to the Times, most were hourly-paid workers who focused on driver outreach, such as addressing account problems and explaining how Uber’s pay incentives work.

The following day, the company also rolled out a new feature for US and Canadian riders, allowing them to “discreetly” submit non-emergency feedback to the company, who reportedly won’t reveal customers’ identities to drivers later on. Examples of such feedback provided by Uber include “harsh braking,” “inappropriate remarks” and “my driver doesn’t have a phone mount.”

It’s one of multiple safety-targeting tools that Uber has released in recent years as safety concerns about this and similar platforms have continued to mount, on behalf of riders but also drivers themselves.

Reporter Dara Kerr explained this week for CNET, “Over the past few years, hundreds of passengers and drivers have come forward alleging sexual assault and other abuses during rides. Several lawsuits have been brought against Uber by people saying they were raped, kidnapped or groped by drivers [while its rival Lyft] has been sued by at least 56 women since August alleging sexual assault by drivers.”

The tool is designed to be used during rides, said Tracey Breeden, Uber’s head of women’s safety, in a blog post Wednesday. “Our research shows that riders may not consistently report experiences that make them feel uncomfortable or nervous due in part to being distracted after the trip,” she wrote.

However, ride-hail drivers have been quick to express their concerns about the new tool, and how nitpicking or retaliatory feedback from riders could weaken their driver profiles (which can determine their level of access and rates for rides) without much opportunity for recourse.

In light of Uber’s recent changes to its customer service team, and drivers’ ongoing complaints about being unable to get assistance from the company and that they are often summarily penalized or kicked off the app for different infractions, such concerns seem reasonably warranted.

Taken together, these recent news points also suggest that Uber still has an uphill battle toward profitability, and that its main resources — its drivers, its riders, and its so-far generously willing investors — can still expect things to get worse for the company before and if they improve.

Uber was reached out to for comment, which will be included here when and if available.

