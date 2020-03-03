UEFA Boss Ceferin Attacks FIFA Over Club Plans

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – MARCH 03: UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin speaks at the 44th UEFA … [+] Congress at Beur van Berlage on March 03, 2020 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Lukas Schulze – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

At the UEFA congress in Amsterdam, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin staked the primacy of European soccer on a philosophy of ‘purpose above profit’ in a strong rebuke of the world federation’s expansionist policies under FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

In his own address, Infantino had declared the need to build bridges, a clear reference to the Congress’ host city, but Ceferin didn’t heed the message, highlighting the growing divisions in the global game over the introduction of new competitions and the international match calendar.

Should we be ashamed?

“Should we be ashamed of our success?” asked Ceferin. “To be considered by many as one of the most important sports organisations in the world? Should we be ashamed that we generated almost four billion euros last season Should we be ashamed that we increased our revenue by 38% in a single season?”

For months, the two most powerful men in world soccer have been jockeying for position as Europe’s elite clubs seek to reshape the outlook of the game. In Amsterdam, they played to their bases, Infantino claiming the need for a ‘truly’ global game and Ceferin expressing his support for the European sports model.

“The principles of solidarity, of promotion, relegation and open leagues are also non-negotiable,” said Ceferin. “Our principles, history, tradition and structure have enabled football to dominate other sports and enabled European football to dominate the rest of the world. Calling them into question would be a death sentence for our sport.”

‘Purpose over profit’

In 2021, FIFA will launch the first edition of the expanded Club World Cup in China. The enlarged club tournament, which FIFA hopes will be able to compete with the Champions League in the long term and generate another major revenue stream, has become something of a pet project for Infantino that has left him politically isolated. Previously, Infantino promised that FIFA, a non-profit organization with cash reserves in excess of $2.7 billion, would invest $1 billion in the women’s game and would pump the same amount of money into African soccer in a bid to build state-of-the-art stadiums.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, and a handful of clubs and leagues have repeatedly voiced major concern about the Club World Cup plans, which they see as dangerous interference in European club soccer.

“When purpose over profit becomes profit over purpose, it is time to raise the alarm,” said Ceferin. “Football is not simply a business like any other. It has a history, tradition and structure that must be respected.”

In a partially off-the-cuff remark, Ceferin then took aim at Infantino. “No football administrator, no matter the size of ego should think we are the stars of the game because we are not,” said the UEFA president. “We are the guardians of a legacy. We are guardians, here to protect the game, its players and its history.”

Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Ceferin’s remarks were not conciliatory, but he dismissed his own braggadocio at a new conference following a low-key UEFA Congress in which the impact of the Coronavirus on European soccer, Manchester City’s Financial Fair Play case and the indictment of UEFA Executive Committee member Nasser Al-Khelaifi were given marginal consideration.

Ceferin was coy about the future of the Paris Saint-Germain president on the UEFA Executive Committee. “The charges of bribery are off, and about the other charges, the presumption of innocence is very important,” said Ceferin.

UEFA has not taken any temporary measures against Al-Khelaifi after Swiss federal prosecutors charged him in connection with a wider bribery investigation linked to World Cup television rights. The influential Qatari official has been alleged of inciting former FIFA general-secretary Jerome Valcke to commit ‘aggravated criminal mismanagement.’

Khelaifi’s attendance at the UEFA Executive Committee meeting on Monday had been in doubt.

