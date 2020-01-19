UFC 246: Co-Main Event Results And Stats, Holly Holm Defeats Raquel Pennington

Share to facebook

Share to twitter

Share to linkedin

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Holly Holm enters the octagon in her bantamweight fight during the … [+] UFC 246 event at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

In The co-main event of Saturday’s UFC 246 fight card featured a rematch of a 2015 women’s bantamweight fight between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington.

UFC 246 took place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card aired on ESPN+ streaming pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+.

As has been her style, Holm looked to counterstrike at distance, while Pennington did her best to close that distance without getting touched by a kick from her opponent. When Pennington did close the gap, Holm took control of the fight and pushed Pennington into the fence, where she landed punches and knees from in close for most of the final three minutes of the first stanza.

Early in the second round, Holm closed the distance and forced Pennington to the fence, where Holm once again used in close strikes while forcing Pennington to carry her weight against the cage. There were a few times when Pennington reversed position against the cage, but Holm quickly spun Pennington back to the fence. The first ten minutes of the bout were extremely frustrating for Pennington and her corner.

Before the final round began, Pennington’s corner told her she needed a knockout to win the fight. Pennington came out more aggressive in the third round, Ninety seconds into the third stanza, Pennington put Holm to the fence, but Holm reversed. The two then spun into the open with three minutes left in the co-main event contest, but it wasn’t long before things went back to the clinch, much to the chagrin of the fans who booed the fight.

In the end, Holm earned a unanimous decision victory.