UFC 246 Final Payouts: Conor McGregor Trounces Other Fighters With $3 Million Payday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 17: Conor McGregor of Ireland poses on the scale during the UFC 246 … [+] weigh-in at Park Theater at Park MGM on January 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC kicked off its slate of 2020 fight cards on Saturday with UFC 246. The ESPN+ streaming pay-per-view card featured the return of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. McGregor faced ex-UFC title challenger Donald Cerrone in the main event and destroyed him in 40 seconds.

McGregor, who has not fought since losing a battle with current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, made it look easy. McGregor missed with a big left early, but then landed several shoulders to Cerrone’s face that left Cerrone’s face bloody. When the two separated, McGregor dropped Cerrone with a head kick and then finished him with punches on the ground.

In the co-main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Holly Holm faced ex-title challenger Raquel Pennington in a rematch. The first time these two met, Holm won the contest via split decision. On Saturday, Holm triumphed via unanimous decision.

In a heavyweight bout, Aleksei Oleinik, one of the most dangerous submission artists on the UFC roster, added another tap out victory to his record when he stopped Maurice Greene in the second round.

Brian Kelleher ended a two-fight losing skid with his eighth career submission win. Kelleher submitted Ode Osbourne in the first round of their bantamweight matchup.

The event opened with Diego Ferreira running up his unbeaten streak to six straight when he submitted former UFC lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis, in the second round of their 155-pound contest.

UFC 246 took place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card aired on ESPN+ streaming pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+

Here’s a look at the payouts for the main card fighters (via MMA Fighting):

Conor McGregor: $3 million flat (no win bonus)

Donald Cerrone: $200,000

Holly Holm: $200,000 ($150,000 show, $50,000 win)

Raquel Pennington: $63,000

Aleksei Oleinik: $150,000 ($75,000 show, $75,000 win)

Maurice Greene: $30,000

Brian Kelleher: $46,000 ($23,000 show, $23,000 win)

Ode Osbourne: $10,000

Diego Ferreira: $100,000 ($50,000 show, $50,000 win)

Anthony Pettis: $155,000

