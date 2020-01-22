UFC 246 Medical Suspensions: Donald Cerrone Several Others Out Up T0 6 Months

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor of Ireland kicks Donald Cerrone in their welterweight … [+] fight during the UFC 246 event at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Conor McGregor did a lot of damage in 40 seconds. During the brief time McGregor was in the octagon on Saturday, he landed 19 significant strikes to the head of his opponent, Donald Cerrone. Those strikes were enough to leave Cerrone with a broken nose and a “mild” orbital bone fracture. Due to that damage, the Nevada State Athletic Commission handed Cerrone a medical suspension that could put him on the shelf until the middle of July. McGregor and Cerrone faced off in a welterweight matchup. The bout headlined UFC 246, which took place at T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pay-per-view card was the first UFC event of 2020.

Several other fighters were also given possible six-month medical suspensions.

One of those fighters was Maycee Barber. Barber was the biggest favorite on the card. She dropped a decision to veteran competitor Roxanne Modafferi. Barber suffered a torn ACL during the bout.

Official UFC 246 Medical Suspensions via Nevada State Athletic Commission:

Donald Cerrone: suspended until July 17 unless cleared by maxillofacial doctor for nasal fracture and mild orbital fracture; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Aleksei Oleinik: suspended until March 4 with no contact until Feb. 18.

Maurice Green: needs MRI of right elbow and X-ray of right foot – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Ode Osbourne: suspended until Feb. 9 with no contact until Feb. 2.

Anthony Pettis: needs clearance of left foot by orthopedic doctor or suspended until July 17; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Diego Ferreira: needs MRI of right knee – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Maycee Barber: needs MRI of left knee – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until March 4 with no contact until Feb. 18 for left forehead laceration.

Andre Fili: suspended until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Sodiq Yusuff: needs X-ray of right foot – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Tim Elliott: suspended until March 4 with no contact until Feb. 18.

Askar Askarov: suspended until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

Nasrat Haqparast: suspended until March 19 with no contact until March 4.

Justin Ledet: suspended until Feb. 18 with no contact until Feb. 9.

JJ Aldrich: needs X-ray of right hand – if positive, suspended until July 17 unless cleared by orthopedic doctor; suspended at minimum until Feb. 9 with no contact until Feb. 2.

