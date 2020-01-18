UFC 246 Official Purses: Conor McGregor Ties Record Guarantee Payout

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 17: (L-R) Conor McGregor of Ireland and Donald Cerrone face off during … [+] the UFC 246 weigh-in at Park Theater at Park MGM on January 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Conor McGregor will undoubtedly make a lot more through the Reebok endorsement and other sponsorships, but as it pertains to official, guaranteed purses for a UFC fight, The Notorious One will tie his own record on Saturday.

McGregor is guaranteed $3 million just for showing up for his main-event scrap with Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas at UFC 246. Only McGregor and Ronda Rousey have earned this high of a guaranteed purse in the promotion’s history.

Here is a breakdown of the officially released purses for the fighters on the main card. Again, it’s important to remember, all fighters stand to make more after all factors are calculated.

Former world champions Holly Holm and Anthony Pettis have the second-highest guaranteed purses.

McGregor estimated he’d make $80 million for this fight, and that’s assuming the event hit all of his expected benchmarks. It remains to be see if that will happen, but based on the buzz and interest, it wouldn’t surprise me to see the fight come in close to 1 million PPV buys.

There was a time when McGregor was a lock for at least 1 million PPV buys. However, with his 15-month layoff and a much milder persona during the pre-fight hype, it’s unclear whether he has drummed up the same interest as he has in the past.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 17: Conor McGregor of Ireland poses on the scale during the UFC 246 … [+] weigh-in at Park Theater at Park MGM on January 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Also, the supporting card isn’t really strong. Holm has always been a solid draw, but she’s aging and hasn’t performed well overall since her shocking upset of Rousey back in 2015. Pettis is clearly past his prime and is an underdog against Carlos Diego Ferreira, so the card is lacking a secondary punch.

Nevertheless, McGregor is still the key component to five of the UFC’s Top 6 PPV events in history, and that doesn’t even include his lucrative boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. that the promotion co-promoted. Also, Cerrone has a large following of its own that won’t hurt the interest in the show.

McGregor’s name still carries weight, but we’ll soon find out how much.

