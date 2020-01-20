Home Business UFC 246 Results: An Almost Complete Look At Stats From McGregor Vs. Cerrone Fight Card
written by Forbes January 20, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor (L) punches Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout … [+] during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor won by first-round TKO. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

In the main event of Saturday’s UFC 246 fight card, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor returned to the octagon for the first time since October 2018. McGregor knocked out ex-UFC lightweight title contender Donald Cerrone at the 40-second mark of the first round of their welterweight contest.

After the win, UFC president Dana White said the fight that made the most sense for McGregor was a rematch with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who submitted McGregor in the fourth round of their UFC 229 matchup.

In the co-main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm scored a decision win over Raquel Pennington.

UFC 246 took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event streamed on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Here is a look a robust look at the stats and numbers from the complete UFC 246 fight card.

