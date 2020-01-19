Home Business UFC 246 Stats And Video Highlights: Conor McGregor Scores 40-Second Knockout Of Donald Cerrone
Business

written by Forbes January 19, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 18: Conor McGregor celebrates his first round TKO victory against … [+] Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The first UFC main event of 2020 took place on Saturday when former two-division champion Conor McGregor faced ex-lightweight title challenger Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout at the top of the UFC 246 pay-per-view card.

McGregor opened the fight looking to take Cerrone’s head clean off. The monstrous left failed to make contact and the two ended up in the clinch. Cerrone’s height advantage proved to be a huge disadvantage in that position as McGregor drew back and connected with several shoulder blows to the head of his opponent.

The two then broke apart, but McGregor quickly scored with a head kick, which dropped Cerrone to the mat. McGregor then followed up with ground strikes. Referee Herb Dean gave Cerrone more than a fair amount of time to regain his senses, but with McGregor patiently striking away with his left, Cerrone was never able to recover. Dean waved the contest off at the 40 second mark of the first stanza.

After the win, McGregor’s first since he defeated Eddie Alvarez in November 2016, spoke about the shoulder strikes that opened the bout.

“I changed levels and came up into it – it was a good shot,” McGregor said. “I made history here tonight. I’m the first fighter in UFC history to secure knockouts (in three divisions) at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight.”

UFC 246 took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and streamed on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

