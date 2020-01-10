Home Business UFC 246 Stats Preview: Head-To-Head Look At Anthony Pettis Vs. Diego Ferreira
Business

written by Forbes January 10, 2020
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 17: Anthony Pettis stands in his corner prior to his welterweight bout … [+] against Nate Diaz during the UFC 241 event at the Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis has been without a weight division to call his own over the past several years. After losing the 15-pound title in 2015, he’s fought at lightweight, featherweight, catchweight and most recently welterweight. At UFC 246, Pettis reruns to lightweight to face Diego Ferreira on the UFC 246 pay-per-view card. 

Pettis’ name might not ring out like it once did, but this is a huge fight for Ferreira, who joined the UFC in 2014 after he won the Legacy FC lightweight title. Ferreira is currently riding a five-fright winning streak. His most recent win was a decision victory over Mairbek Taisumov in September. 

Ferreira’s goal in this contest is to ride a win into the rankings and start making his way toward a title shot. 

Pettis, who is coming off a loss to Nate Diaz in August needs a win in this bout in a big way, or he runs the risk of dropping to gatekeeper status. 

UFC 246 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 18. The pay-per-view card streams on ESPN+, following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+.

Before Pettis and Ferreira face off. Here is a look at how their UFC career stats compare.

Stats via FightMetric

Source

