UFC 246 Stats Preview: Head-To-Head Look at Claudia Gadelha Vs. Alexa Grasso

written by Forbes January 9, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 06: Claudia Gadelha of Brazil enters the octagon in her strawweight fight … [+] during the UFC 239 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

Claudia Gadelha is gunning for a matchup against the winner of the upcoming bout between current UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang and ex-115 pound titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Her next step toward that goal takes place on the pay-per-view portion of the upcoming UFC 246. Gadelha, who is 0-2 when facing Jedrzejczyk faces Alexa Grasso on that fight card.

Gadelha has alternated wins and losses over her past five fights. Her most recent outing over that 3-2 stretch was a July 2019 unanimous decision win over Randa Markos. The Brazilian does have a 115-pound title fight on her record. She wet five round with Jedrzejczyk in 2016. The champ retained her crown in that contest, earning a unanimous decision victory.

 The UFC put a lot of pressure on Grasso early in her career. She signed with the promotion in 2016 on the strength of a 8-0 record. The UFC wasted no time in promoting her as a future star to the Mexican market, but Grasso struggled. She’s 3-3 in the UFC, but she looks more comfortable than she did in the past. Even though she is coming off a loss in her most recent fight, that setback to ex-champ Carla Esparza won “Fight of the Night” honors for UFC Fight Night 159, which took place in September 2019.

UFC 246 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 18. The pay-per-view card streams on ESPN+, following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+.

Before Gadelha and Grasso face off. Here is a look at how their UFC career stats compare.

