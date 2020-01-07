Home Business UFC 246 Stats Preview: Head-To-Head Look At Holly Holm Vs. Raquel Pennington
UFC 246 Stats Preview: Head-To-Head Look At Holly Holm Vs. Raquel Pennington

written by Forbes January 7, 2020
UFC 246 Stats Preview: Head-To-Head Look At Holly Holm Vs. Raquel Pennington

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 28: (R) Raquel Pennington and Holly Holm exchange punches in their … [+] women’s bantamweight bout during the UFC 184 event at Staples Center on February 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm fights for the first time since current 135-pound titleholder Amanda Nunes scored a TKO over the ex-champ in July 2019 when she faces ex-title challenger Raquel Pennington in the co-main event of UFC 246. 

Holm has faced hard times since losing the title. Once 10-0 in MMA, Holm’s record is now 12-5. The ex-champ’s record over the past three years is 2-5. Holm’s most recent victory was a unanimous decision win over Megan Anderson in June 2018.

Pennington earned her title shot on the strength of a 4-0 run. Like Holm, Pennington faced Nunes in that championship bout. Pennington lost via TKO halfway through the fifth round. Pennington is 1-1 since that setback. Her most recent bout was a July 2019 split decision win over Irene Aldana.

This contest is a rematch. Holm and Pennington first faced off in 2015. Holm won that three-round bout via split decision.

UFC 246 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 18. The pay-per-view card streams on ESPN+, following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+.

Before Holm and Pennington face off. Here is a look at how their UFC career stats compare.

Stats via Fightmetric

Source

