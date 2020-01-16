Home Business UFC 246 Video: Watch Anthony Pettis Vs. Diego Ferreira Countdown
written by Forbes January 16, 2020
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 23: Anthony Pettis stands in his corner prior to his welterweight bout … [+] against Stephen Thompson during the UFC Fight Night event at Bridgestone Arena on March 23, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis has been searching for a weight division to call home for the past several years. After losing the 155-pound title to Rafael dos Anjos in 2015, he’s fought at lightweight, featherweight, catchweight and most recently welterweight. At UFC 246, Pettis reruns to the 155-pound weight class to face Diego Ferreira on the UFC 246 pay-per-view card. 

Pettis’ name might not have the cachet it once did, but this is a huge fight for Ferreira, who joined the UFC in 2014 after he captured the Legacy FC lightweight title. Ferreira is in the midst of a five-fright winning streak. His most recent win came in September when he scored a September decision victory over Mairbek Taisumov. 

Ferreira’s goal in this contest is to ride a win into the rankings and start making his way toward a title shot. 

Pettis, who is coming off a loss to Nate Diaz in a welterweight bout in August, needs a win in this bout in a big way, or he risks dropping to gatekeeper status. 

UFC 246 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 18. The pay-per-view card streams on ESPN+, following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+.

Before the event, check out the Countdown to UFC 246 video for the matchup between Pettis and Ferreira.

