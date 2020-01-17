UFC 246 Weigh-In Video Live Stream For Conor McGregor Vs. Donald Cerrone Fight Card

Share to facebook

Share to twitter

Share to linkedin

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 05: Conor McGregor during the UFC 229 official weigh-ins at the Park MGM in … [+] Las Vegas, Nev. Thursday, Oct. 5, 2018. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/Digital First Media/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

MediaNews Group via Getty Images

The UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday for UFC 246. The ESPN+ pay-per-view card kicks off the UFC’s 2020 schedule. The main event is a welterweight matchup between former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor and ex-lightweight title challenger Donald Cerrone.

McGregor has not stepped into the octagon since current lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted him in the fourth round of their October 2018 meeting. UFC president Dana White is on record saying that if McGregor defeats Cerrone and Nurmagomedov successfully defends his title against Tony Ferguson later this year, McGregor will get a rematch with Nurmagomedov.

Cerrone has not received the same promise from the UFC boss. The UFC vet is 0-2 in his past two trips to the cage. Cerrone has one previous three-fight losing skid on his record.

In the co-main event, ex-women’s bantamweight queen Holly Holm faces former title challenger Raquel Pennington in a 135-pound matchup.

UFC 246 is a 13-fight event.

The weigh-in for the fight card takes place on Friday. The first fighter is scheduled to step on the scale at 6 p.m. ET.

UFC 246 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 18. The pay-per-view card streams on ESPN+, following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+.