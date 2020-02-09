UFC 247: Controversial Judge Defends His Shocking Scorecard For Jones Vs. Reyes Fight

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Jon Jones celebrates his victory over Dominick Reyes in their … [+] light heavyweight championship bout during the UFC 247 event at Toyota Center on February 08, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Veteran combat sports judge Joe Soliz took a ton of heat from members of the MMA community after he submitted some very questionable scorecards on Saturday night at UFC 247.

Most prominent among Soliz’s controversial scorecards was the one he submitted for the main event between UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and challenger Dominick Reyes.

Many fighters and MMA writers scored the fight for Reyes, but almost everyone agreed the fight was close. Soliz somehow scored the fight 49-46 for Jones, which says the champion won four of the five rounds. For those of us who watched the fight and have been following or covering the sport for years, that’s a difficult scorecard to take seriously.

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole insists there is a problem with Texas’ combat sports commission on a whole:

Soliz took to Twitter to respond to the criticism of his scorecard in the main event:

It’s admirable for Soliz to address the public about the controversy, and there is some validity to his argument concerning Reyes’ constant backward movement during the fight.

However, the unified rules of MMA state a fighter’s area control is the lowest prioritized factor in scoring a round in MMA. Ahead of fighter area control is effective striking/grappling, and effective aggression.

There was almost no grappling through the first 15 minutes of the fight, and Reyes outstruck Jones 82-58 through the first three rounds, per UFC stats. Because of the high-level of activity, Reyes seemingly did enough with his striking to supersede Jones’ pressure early.

The second and third rounds were close, but it’s still hard to imagine only giving Reyes one round with the striking statistics so clearly in his favor through three frames. If the main event was the only judging hiccup on the night, this all might be a little easier to overlook.

Unfortunately, we also saw peculiar scorecards during the Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez, Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee, and Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi bouts. Soliz was involved with the Ewell-Martinez fight as well, and some of his colleagues dropped the ball awarding Murphy, Ewell and Lewis fights they didn’t deserve.

It’s a shame these bogus cards nearly ruined an otherwise exciting event. Hopefully Jones and Reyes will rematch, and the next time it won’t happen in Texas.

