UFC 247 Preview Valentina Shevchenko Historical Closing Odds

Business

written by Forbes February 2, 2020
UFC 247: Press Conference

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 13: Valentina Shevchenko poses on stage during the UFC 247 Press … [+] Conference at T-Mobile Arena on December 13, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Valentina Shevchenko has been competing at 125-pounds since February 3, 2018. Over that two-year run as a women’s flyweight, Shevchenko, who joined the UFC as a bantamweight in late 2015, has gone 4-0 with two stoppages. She has also won and defended the UFC women’s flyweight title. On Saturday, February 8, she looks to make her third defense of that title when she faces Katlyn Chookagian in the co-main event of UFC 247. 

Shevchenko won the vacant title in December 2018 with a decision victory over former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. In her first defense of the belt, Shevchenko blasted Jessica Eye into unconsciousness with a head kick. That stoppage, which came in June 2019, was one of the best knockouts of last year. In her next title fight, Shevchenko defeated ex-bantamweight title challenger Liz Carmouche via decision.

Chookagian is the No. 1 ranked contender in the official UFC women’s flyweight division heading into Saturday’s matchup. Like Shevchenko, Chookagian joined the UFC as a 135-pounder. She is 4-1 at 125 pounds and is coming off a decision win over Jennifer Maia. 

Below is a look at the closing odds of all Shevchenko’s UFC contests.

UFC 247 takes place on Saturday, February 8, at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view, following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Odds via Best Fight Odds.

