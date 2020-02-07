Home Business UFC 247 Weigh-In Video Live Stream For Jon Jones Vs. Dominick Reyes Fight Card
written by Forbes February 7, 2020
Jon Jones faces Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 on Saturday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 13: (L-R) UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes … [+] face off during the UFC 247 press conference at T-Mobile Arena on December 13, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

The UFC is in Houston, Texas for Saturday’s UFC 247 pay-per-view event. The top of the card features two title fights.

In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones looks to set a UFC record with a 14th UFC title fight victory. His opponent in that matchup, Dominick Reyes, looks to keep his unblemished 12-0 record intact.

Jones is coming off the first split-decision win of his career. Before splitting the scorecards with Thiago Santos in July 2019, all of Jones’ victories had come via unanimous decision or stoppage. Reyes scored a knockout win over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman in his most recent trip to the octagon.

In the evening’s co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko puts her flyweight title on the line against Katlyn Chookagian. Chookagian is the No. 1 ranked contender according to the official UFC rankings. Shevchenko has defended the title on two previous occasions.

The weigh-in for the fight card takes place on Friday. The first fighter is scheduled to step on the scale at 8 p.m. ET. 

UFC 247 takes place on Saturday, February 8, at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view, following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

