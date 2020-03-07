UFC 248 Fight Card, Weigh-In Results, Odds, Previews, And Predictions

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 06: (L-R) Opponents Israel Adesanya of Nigeria and Yoel Romero of Cuba … [+] face off during the UFC 248 weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on March 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

Two world titles are officially at stake on Saturday at UFC 248.

There were some tense moments at Friday’s weigh-in as UFC Middleweight Championship challenger Yoel Romero needed the towel and some time to make the 185-pound championship limit. However, the Soldier of God hit 185 pounds and his fight with champion Israel Adesanya is official.

Adesanya made weight with a half pound to spare.

The second title bout between UFC Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk is also official as both women weighed in at 115 pounds.

One fighter, Emily Whitmire, was overweight. She missed the strawweight limit by 1.5 pounds ahead of her fight with Polyana Vieira. Whitmire will be fined 30 percent of her purse for the infraction but their fight will still go on as scheduled.

Here is a look at the entire card, odds and predictions for every bout.

Card, Odds, and Predictions

UFC 248

Credit: Brian Mazique

Why Adesanya Wins?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 06: Israel Adesanya of Nigeria poses on the scale during the UFC 248 … [+] weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on March 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

There may not be a fighter in the world who presents as much sudden danger as Romero. It doesn’t matter if someone is getting the best of him, things can change in an instant because of his power, explosiveness and the unpredictable nature of his attacks.

Despite those factors, Adesanya is a high IQ fighter who will use his range and length advantage to keep a safe distance. He may have to endure a tough stretch or two, but there is little doubt he can win a measured striking contest against Romero, and he also has the ability to turn out someone’s lights with his array of punches and kicks.

Romero brings Olympic-level wrestling into the Octagon, but he doesn’t always lean on that part of his game as hard as he should. He averages less than 2 takedowns per fight, and that stat is padded by an abberational seven-takedown performance against Brad Tavares way back in 2014.

Romero has turned into a guy who hunts the big strike for five rounds, and at 42 years old, and after a tough weight cut, I’m not sure he is in the best position to dethrone Adesanya.

The champion should win here by decision or perhaps a late stoppage.

Why Weili Wins?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 06: Zhang Weili of China is interviewed on stage during the UFC 248 … [+] weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on March 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

To sum up Weili’s predicted advantage over Jedrzejczyk, one compound word comes to mind: well-roundedness. Weili has a number of ways to defeat an opponent. Her pressure and sturdiness in stand-up makes her a constant threat on the feet.

Her physical strength and advanced Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu are a tough combination for opponents to handle when and if Weili gains top control. Group that with a strong will to succeed and to battle through adversity and there is a recipe for a long championship reign at 115 pounds.

Jedrzejczyk is a fantastic striker.

She might be the best ever in women’s MMA. She uses excellent takedown defense to dictate terms during a fight. However, when she is faced with an opponent whose striking is comparable or superior (Rose Namajunas and Valentina Shevchenko) and/or whose grappling is next level (Shevchenko and Claudia Gadelha) Jedrzejczyk has her toughest fights.

Weili isn’t as slick of a striker as Namajunas, but she’s no plodder, and her grappling might be as good as Shevchenko’s. Based on this balanced profile, the champion has the chops to retain her title.

Source