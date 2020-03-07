UFC 248 Full Fight Video: Watch Yoel Romero Knock Out Chris Weidman

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 12: Yoel Romero of Cuba reacts after his KO victory over Chris Weidman of … [+] the United States (not pictured) in their middleweight bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

2016 Zuffa LLC

Chris Weidman’s reign as UFC middleweight champion ended in December 2015 when Luke Rockhold knocked him out in the fourth round of their UFC 194 matchup. It was the first loss of Weidman’s 14-fight career. In his next outing, the UFC booked Weidman opposite Yoel Romero, who was on a seven-fight winning streak.

Weidman vs. Romero took place on the UFC 205 fight card. At the time of the bout, Weidman was the No. 2 ranked 185-pounder. Romero checked in at No. 4 in the official UFC middleweight rankings. Weidman was the -185 favorite on fight night. Romero was a +150 underdog. The bout took place in Madison Square Garden in Weidman’s home state of New York.

By the time Romero faced Weidman he had established a reputation as one of the most explosive strikers in the UFC. A silver medalist in wrestling at the 2000 Olympics for Cuba, the heavily muscled Romero, did his best to conserve energy while looking for an opening where he could attempt one of his powerful finishing techniques.

Romero found that opening 20 seconds into the third stanza.

With Weidman leaning in for a takedown, Romero launched a flying knee that caught the ex-champ in the head. Weidman crumpled to the mat as blood poured from his head. The fight was over with that knee.

On Saturday, Romero looks to unseat the current middleweight kingpin, Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 248.

UFC 248 takes place on Saturday, March 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view, following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Before that event takes place, watch Romero’s crushing knockout win over Weidman right here:

Source