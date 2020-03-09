UFC 248 Medical Suspensions: Israel Adesanya Out Up To 6 Months

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Israel Adesanya of Nigeria kicks Yoel Romero of Cuba in their UFC … [+] middleweight championship fight during the UFC 248 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Israel Adesanya may have defeated Yoel Romero in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 248 pay-per-view card, but the middleweight champion did receive a lengthy medical suspension for his trouble.

Adesanya did a nice job of working from distance on his way to a unanimous decision victory, but the kicks he landed throughout the 25-minute left him in need of x-rays of both feet before he can get cleared to fight again. Romero did not receive a medical suspension.

In the co-main event, UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang and former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk engaged in a 25-minute war of attrition. The fight will most certainly go down as the best women’s title fight in UFC history and should be listed as one of the best overall title fights. Zhang won a split decision to retain her title.

UFC 248 took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card streamed on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Full UFC 248 Medical Suspensions:

Israel Adesanya — Must have x-ray of both feet. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 3/29/20 with no contact until 3/29/20.

Zhang Weili — Suspended until 5/7/20, no contact until 4/22/20

Joanna Jedrzejczyk — Suspended until 5/7/20, no contact until 4/22/20

Beneil Dariush — Must have MRI on right knee. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20.

Drakkar Klose — Suspended until 4/22/20, no contact until 4/7/20

Li Jingliang — Suspended until 4/22/20, no contact until 4/7/20

Alex Oliveira — Suspended until 4/22/20, no contact until 4/7/20

Max Griffin — Must have x-ray or MRI of left shoulder. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/22/20, also due to facial lacerations.

Sean O’Malley — Must have x-ray of left foot. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20.

Jose Quinonez — Suspended until 4/22/20, no contact until 4/7/20

Mark O. Madsen — Must have jaw fracture cleared by maxillofacial surgeon or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/22/20 with no contact until 4/7/20

Rodolfo Vieira — Suspended until 4/7/20, no contact until 3/29/20 due to laceration over his eye.

Gerald Meerschaert — Must have x-ray of left ankle. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20.

Deron Winn — Suspended until 4/7/20, no contact until 3/29/20

Giga Chikadze — Suspended until 4/22/20, no contact until 4/7/20 due to facial laceration.

Danaa Batgerel — Must have x-ray of right foot. If positive, must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 9/4/20. Minimum suspension until 4/7/20 with no contact until 3/29/20

Guido Cannetti — Suspended until 4/22/20, no contact until 4/7/20 due to left leg pain.

