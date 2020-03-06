Home Business UFC 248 Preview: Facts, Stats And Numbers For Israel Adesanya Vs. Yoel Romero
UFC 248 Preview: Facts, Stats And Numbers For Israel Adesanya Vs. Yoel Romero

written by Forbes March 6, 2020
Israel Adesanya faces Yoel Romero in the main event of Saturday's UFC 248

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 05: (L-R) UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya of Nigeria-New Zealand … [+] and Yoel Romero of Cuba pose for media during the UFC 248 Ultimate Media Day at UFC APEX on March 5, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Two title fights headline Saturday’s UFC 248 pay-per-view event. In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his 185-pound title on the line for the first time when he matches up against Yoel Romero.

UFC 248 takes place on Saturday, March 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view, following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Here is a look at some of the facts, stats and numbers for the matchup between Adesanya and Romero.

Israel Adesanya:

Adesanya’s career record is 18-0.

Adesanya’s UFC record is 7-0.

Adesanya’s average fight time is 14:34.

Adesanya averages 1.47 knockdowns per 15 minutes.

Adesanya’s striking accuracy is 50.6 percent.

Adesanya lands 4.46 significant strikes per minute.

Adesanya’s striking defense is 66.7 percent.

Adesanya absorbs 2.60 significant strikes per minute.

Adesanya’s takedown accuracy is 0.00 percent.

Adesanya’s takedown average is 0.00 per 15 minutes.

Adesanya’s takedown defense is 85.7 percent.

Adesanya averages 0.44 submissions per 15 minutes.

Adesanya has won six UFC post-fight bonus awards.

Adesanya has 14 career wins by knockout.

Adesanya has six first-round knockouts.

Adesanya has the longest active win streak in the UFC middleweight division at seven.

Adesanya’s winning streak is the fifth longest in UFC middleweight history.

Adesanya is tied for the third most knockdowns in UFC middleweight history with ten.

Adesanya’s four knockdowns of Kelvin Gastelum is tied for third for most in a single UFC fight.

Adesanya’s knockdown rate is second among active UFC middleweights.

Adesanya has the second highest takedown defense in UFC middleweight history.

Yoel Romero:

Romero’s career record is 13-4.

Romero’s UFC record is 9-3.

Romero’s average fight time is 13:52.

Romero averages 0.90 knockdowns per 15 minutes.

Romero’s striking accuracy is 49.6 percent.

Romero lands 3.77 significant strikes per minute.

Romero’s striking defense is 60.4 percent.

Romero absorbs 3.29 significant strikes per minute.

Romero’s takedown accuracy is 35.0 percent.

Romero’s takedown average is 1.89 per 15 minutes.

Romero’s takedown defense is 80.6 percent.

Romero averages 0.00 submissions per 15 minutes.

Romero has 11 career knockout wins.

Romero has four first-round knockouts.

Romero has eight UFC post-fight bonus awards.

Romero’s eight post-fight bonuses are second most in UFC middleweight history.

Romero is tied for third most knockdowns in UFC middleweight history with 10.

Romero’s seven knockout wins in the UFC is tied for third most in UFC middleweight history. 

Romero has six third-round knockout wins.

Romero is one of two UFC fighters with two knockouts via flying knee. 

