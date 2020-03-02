UFC 248 Preview: Israel Adesanya Historical Closing Odds

second-round knockout over Robert Whittaker in front of over 57,000 fans at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Before that the New Zealander claimed the interim title with a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in a “Fight of the Year” contender . Adesanya began his run in 2019 with a decision win over former UFC middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva. Those three performances had many end of year polls listing Adesanya as the best fighter of 2019.

Before he switched to full-time MMA competition, Adesanya competed in more than 80 kickboxing bouts. He fought for the Glory middleweight crown in 2017. He lost that bout to Jason Wilnis by decision.

UFC 248 takes place on Saturday, March 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view, following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 06: Israel Adesanya of Nigeria celebrates after his knockout victory … [+] over Robert Whittaker of New Zealand in their UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 243 event at Marvel Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

