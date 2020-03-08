UFC 248 Results: Winners, Bonuses, And Highlights (VIDEO)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Israel Adesanya of Nigeria punches Yoel Romero of Cuba in their … [+] UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 248 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

Israel Adesanya retained his UFC Middleweight Championship in an uneventful main event that was overshadowed by a stellar co-main event. More on that in a second.

Adesanya’s length and, for lack of a better term, effectiveness from outside was enough to give him a slight edge over Yoel Romero on all three judges scorecards.

Adesanya did good work with leg kicks that left Romero’s right leg swollen and damaged. None of his strikes eemed to hurt the challenger, but in a fight with very little action, Adesanya was the busier man and that got him the decision.

Romero complained about Adesanya running in his post-fight interview, but in reality, he was as much at fault as the champion for the lack of action. In totality, it wasn’t a very good fight, but it wasn’t the worst thing I’ve ever seen in a main event.

It just seemed that way to fans who were spoiled after the co-main event.

Weili Retains Her Title In An Instant Classic

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Weili Zhang punches Joanna Jedrzejczyk to a split decision win at … [+] T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Getty Images

In more than 25 years of UFC action, there may not have been a better fight in the history of the promotion. Weili retained her UFC Women’s Strawweight title as she earned a close, but justifiable split-decision win over Joanna Jedrzejczyk in an instant classic.

These two women displayed the pinnacle of not just women’s MMA, but of the entire sport. Despite a 21-strike advantage, two of the judges saw the fight in the champion’s favor. You have to believe the massive swelling on Jedrzejczyk’s forehead played a role in the decision. You have to judge the rounds individually, but visuals matter and this one was tough to watch, even for someone who is a veteran of the fight game.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland reacts after her split-decision loss to … [+] Zhang Weili of China in their UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 248 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

In case you’re not familiar with what she looks like normally, this is what Jedrzejczyk looked like before Saturday’s epic clash.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland prepares to fight Zhang Weili of China in … [+] their UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 248 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

While Jedrzejczyk outlanded Weili, the champion absorbed the shots she endured much better than the challenger. There was no question which fighter had the advantage in power, and the damage done to Jedrzejczyk’s face was evidence.

When it was over, the MMA community reacted with overwhelming praise for both warriors.

Both women figure to need some extended time off after such a grueling bout, and it is unclear when Jedrzejczyk will be cleared to fight again after taking so many shots to the face.

Weili had to overcome a tumultuous training camp that had to be moved several times due to precautions brought on by the coronavirus. Still, the champion proved her mettle with a performance for the ages.

Without question, she and Jedrzejczyk were worthy of their performance bonuses for Fight of the Night.

UFC 248 Results

Israel Adesanya def. Yoel Romero via unanimous decision (48-47×2, 49-46)

Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk via split decision (48-47×2, 47-48) – FOTN

via split decision (48-47×2, 47-48) – FOTN Beneil Dariush def. Drakkar Klose via KO at 1:00 of R2 – POTN

def. Drakkar Klose via KO at 1:00 of R2 – Neil Magny def. Li Jingliang via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Alex Oliveira def. Max Griffin via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

Sean O’Malley def. José Alberto Quinonez via TKO (punches) at 2:02 of R1 – POTN

def. José Alberto Quinonez via TKO (punches) at 2:02 of R1 – Mark O. Madsen def. Austin Hubbard via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Rodolfo Vieira def. Saparbek Safarov via submission (arm triangle) at 2:57 of R1

Gerald Meerschaert def. Deron Winn via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:13 of R3

Giga Chikadze def. Jamall Emmers via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Danaa Batgerel def. Guido Cannetti via TKO (punches) at 2:58 of R1

Beneil Dariush Starches Drakkar Klose

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Beneil Dariush punches Drakkar Klose in their lightweight fight … [+] during the UFC 248 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

Were it not for the fantastic co-main event, Dariush and Klose might have had the Fight of the Night bonus locked up. In the first round, Dariush took Klose’s back and spent most of the round trying to find the right grip for a backpack rear-naked.

Klose did a good job fighting the hands and he escaped the potential submission.

In the second, Klose stunned Dariush with a hard right hand and went in for the finish. Unfortunately for him, he got a little too wild and left himself open for a counter strike. Dariush landed a big right hand that forced Klose to do a little dance, and the former followed up with a flurry.

A big left hook landed and shut Klose’s lights out to score the KO. You can see the entire sequence below:

The victory was the 30-year-old’s fourth in a row and third-straight submission win. He didn’t come into the fight ranked, but perhaps the streak will lead to him creeping into the Top 15.

Klose’s loss drops him to 5-2 in the UFC and 11-2-1 overall. It was the first time he’s been stopped as a professional.

In total, five of the 11 fights ended in a stoppage with three of them coming by KO/TKO.

Sugar Sean is Back With a Bonus

Sean O’Malley served his suspension for a USADA violation and returned to the Octagon on Saturday with an easy first-round TKO victory over Jose Quinonez. Weili probably was more deserving of the bonus for pulling out the victory over Jedrzejczyk, but O’Malley is a star who got a quick finish.

O’Malley remains undefeated and mostly untested as he rises toward superstardom in the UFC’s bantamweight division.

Source