UFC 248 Weigh-In Video Live Stream For Israel Adesanya Vs Yoel Romero Fight Card

written by Forbes March 6, 2020
Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero headlines UFC 248

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 07: Israel Adesanya talks during a press conference for UFC 248 at Toyota … [+] Center on February 07, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The UFC is back in Las Vegas this weekend for the UFC 248 pay-per-view card. The event, which streams on ESPN+, is headlined by two title fights.

In the main event, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts the title he won in October 2019 on the line for the first time when he matches up against No. 3 ranked contender Yoel Romero. In the evening’s co-main event scrap, women’s strawweight queen, Weili Zhang, makes her first defense of the 115-pound belt she captured in August 2019 when she faces the No. 4 ranked contender, Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Jedrzejczyk, who is a former UFC 115-pound champion, defended that title five times.

Adesanya has a perfect record of 18-0 and was in the running for “Fighter of the Year” for 2019. Romero is 1-3 in his past four outings. Each of those fights came against top-ranked contenders in the 185-pound division. 

Zhang lost her pro MMA debut in 2013. She has not lost since that contest. Zhang’s current winning streak stands at 20. Jedrzejczyk is 2-3 in her past five bouts. 

UFC 248 takes place Saturday, March 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view, following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

Before the fighters step into the octagon on Saturday, they will hit the scales. The ceremonial weigh-ins take place today. The first fighter hits the scale at 7:00 p.m. ET.

You can watch the ceremonial weigh-ins as they take place right here:

