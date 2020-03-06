UFC 248: Weili Zhang Vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk Odds, Preview, And Prediction

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 05: (L-R) UFC women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili of China and Joanna … [+] Jedrzejczyk of Poland face off during the UFC 248 Ultimate Media Day at UFC APEX on March 5, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang and former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk have exchanged fighting words, but on Saturday in Las Vegas, it will be time for the talking to cease.

The champion is the favorite to retain her title, but how much of a chance does Jedrzejczyk have to pull the minor upset?

Odds per BetOnline

Weili Zhang -175

Joanna Jedrzejczyk +150

There are several factors that could determine the outcome of the UFC 248 co-main event.

The Coronavirus Effect

Weili was forced to move her training camp from her home in China to Bangkok, and then to Abu Dhabi and then to Las Vegas ahead of Saturday’s title defense. The spread and threat of the coronavirus forced her to take precautions and undoubtedly weighed on her for the past month.

I had to travel almost all around the world. I went to Bangkok (Thailand), Abu Dhabi and now here in (Las) Vegas. It was hard dealing with the time zones and the different climates. It was really difficult for me. Now, everything is fine, and I’m ready for the fight. Weili on the impact the coronavirus has had on her training camp, per DAZN.

Being displaced during preparations can disturb the normal routine of a fighter. For some fighters, that can cause an issue.

However, it could be good that Weili has been in Las Vegas well ahead of time so that she can get accustomed to the time zone before the fight.

Perhaps that aspect of the displacement will be a blessing in disguise.

Nasty Words Exchanged

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 05: Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland speaks to the media during the UFC 248 … [+] Ultimate Media Day at UFC APEX on March 5, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jedrzejczyk’s brand of trash talk has seemingly taken an already intense battle to the next level. The former champion crudely and insensitively joked about the contagiousness of the virus that has wreaked havoc in Weili’s homeland.

The champion didn’t take kindly to the childish dig, but says she has put it behind her, and Jedrzejczyk has already apologized.

Still, one has to wonder if a glimmer of the animosity will rear its head when the two women lock horns in the Octagon.

What Weili Does Best

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 04: Zhang Weili of China holds an open training session for fans and media … [+] during the UFC 248 Open Workouts at MGM Grand on March 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The champion’s best skill might be her well-roundedness.

While she is heavy-handed and aggressive, Weili excels at grappling with advanced Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills. If she is able to secure a takedown, which she has done in all but one of her UFC bouts, Weili can be a terror from any position on the ground.

Whether it’s pounding away at opponents with punches from top position or securing an armbar submission as she did against Jessica Aguilar in November 2018, Weili has few weaknesses, a variety of strengths and multiple ways to defeat an opponent.

What Joanna Does Best

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 04: Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland holds an open training session for fans and … [+] media during the UFC 248 Open Workouts at MGM Grand on March 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jedrzejczyk is arguably the best pure striker in women’s MMA, and one of the best in the sport of any gender.

Her Muay Thai skills are what makes her special, but she’s also very difficult to take down.

Jedrzejczyk has stuffed 81 percent of the takedowns attempted against her in the UFC, and that usually allows her to keep the fight standing, which is where she does her best work. She’ll likely need to keep this fight off the ground if she hopes to win back her title.

Who Wins and Why?

It’s a close fight, but it’s hard to bet against the champion. Weili is seemingly in her prime, focused and equipped with the type of skill set that could keep her as champion for a long time.

The official prediction is Weili by third-round TKO.

