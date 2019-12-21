UFC Fight Night 165 Video: Watch Chan Sung Jung’s Best Stoppages

SEATTLE – MARCH 26: (R-L) Chan Sung Jung defeats Leonard Garcia by submission at the UFC Fight … [+] Night 24 event at Key Arena on March 26, 2011 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The man who has asked the UFC commentators to refer to him as “The Korean Zombie” fights in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 165. That man’s given name is Chan Sung Jung, and he is a finisher. Jung has gone the distance four times in his MMA career. All four of those fights came before he joined the UFC in 2011. Jung’s most recent bout that went to the final horn was is WEC 48 scrap against Leonard Garcia. The fight ended with Garcia winning a split decision victory.

Jung, who battled Jose Aldo for the featherweight title in August 2013, faces former lightweight champion Frankie Edger in the main event of Saturday’s fight card. It’s safe to assume that Jung will want to be on the giving end of any stoppage that takes place since the fight card takes place in his home country of South Korea.

Jung’s record with the UFC is 5-2. Of his five wins with the promotion, three have come by knockout and two by way of submission. His most recent victory was a 58-second knockout win over Renato Moicano in June of this year. Like all but one of Jung’s UFC bouts — win or lose – he earned a post-fight bonus for that stoppage.

Jung set the tone for his UFC run in his first fight with the promotion. In his March 2011 rematch against Leonard Garcia, Jung scored the first twister submission in UFC history. He followed that with a December 2011 7-second knockout victory over Mark Hominick. Since then, Jung has gone 3-2. Included in his career is a break of more than three years. During that time away from the cage, Jung served his mandatory military service. When he returned to action in 2017, Jung knocked out Dennis Bermudez in 2:49.

Before Jung faces Edgar on Saturday, please take a look at some of his best finishes below.

UFC Fight Night 165 takes place Saturday at Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea. The main card airs on ESPN+ following prelims on ESPN.

