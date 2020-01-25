Home Business UFC Fight Night 166 Results: Herbert Burns Destroys Nate Landwehr With Crushing Knee (VIDEO) In Bonus-Worthy Performance
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 25: (R-L) Herbert Burns of Brazil celebrates his victory over … [+] Nate Landwehr in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at PNC Arena on January 25, 2020 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Gilbert Burns’ brother Herbert Burns made his own mark in his UFC debut on Saturday in Raleigh.

In the first fight of the night on the UFC Raleigh card, Burns landed a crushing right knee to his opponent Nate Landwehr’s face to score a first-round KO.

Take a look:

They call Burns “The Blaze,” and now we see why. He has the ability to finish quickly. Burns was looking for a fast stoppage in the first minute when he cinched in a D’Arce Choke that looked like it would get the submission.

Landwehr did a good job escaping the hold. He immediately went on the attack with punches, but his defense was faulty, and Burns took advantage with the nasty knee.

The win pushed Burns’ record to 10-2.

The former ONE Championship product was known primarily as a submission specialist, but he proved he has more in his toolbox. This fight was just his first toe dip in the UFC’s featherweight division, but it was as impressive of a debut as one could have; Naturally, Burns is looking for a quick turnaround for his next fight.

Landwehr’s UFC debut obviously didn’t go as well.

His loss dropped his record to 13-3, and snapped a seven-fight losing streak. The KO also marked the first time Landwehr had been stopped via strikes in his career. We’ll see if he gets a second chance to prove himself in the UFC.

The bonuses haven’t been issued yet, but Burns has positioned himself nicely to perhaps cash in with an additional $50,000.

