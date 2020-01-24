UFC Fight Night 166Full Fight Video: Watch Curtis Blaydes Knock Out Alistair Overeem

Share to facebook

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 09: (L-R) Curtis Blaydes elbows Alistair Overeem in their heavyweight … [+] fight during the UFC 225 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

When Curtis Blaydes faced Alistair Overeem in 2018, Overeem was the No. 2 ranked fighter in the heavyweight division, Blaydes, who was on a five-fight unbeaten run, checked in at the No. 4 position in the division.

When the cage door closed for the matchup between Overeem and Blaydes, Blaydes was a -200 favorite over Overeem, who entered the octagon as a +160 underdog.

During his UFC run, Blaydes has established himself as a top-notch takedown artist. He is already the all-time leader in takedowns in the UFC heavyweight division with 45. He used those wrestling skills to take Overeem to the mat four times on four attempts. After Blaydes secured his fourth takedown of the fight, he showed that he’s more than a one-trick pony when he unleashed several heavy elbows. Those strikes landed and bloodied Overeem before the referee was able to intervene and wave off the fight at the 2:56 mark of the third stanza. The win earned Blaydes the second “Performance of the Night” bonus of his UFC career.

On paper, the matchup between Overeem and Blaydes was similar to the bout that headlines Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 166 between Blaydes and Junior dos Santos.

Blaydes is currently the No. 3 ranked heavyweight, while dos Santos, who is a former UFC champion, checks in at No. 4. Dos Santos, like Overeem, is an extraordinary striker.

Before Blaydes and dos Santos face off, watch Blaydes’ knockout win over Overeem below.

UFC Fight Night 166 takes place on Saturday, January 25 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The entire event streams on ESPN+.