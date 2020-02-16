UFC Fight Night 167 Results: Winners, Bonuses, Highlights And Analysis

RIO RANCHO, NEW MEXICO – FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Jan Blachowicz of Poland punches Corey Anderson in … [+] their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Santa Ana Star Center on February 15, 2020 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

An explosive ending to the main event, and two unfortunate disqualifications were the stories at UFC Fight Night 167 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In the main event, Jan Blachowicz avenged a loss against Corey Anderson with an emphatic first-round KO victory in their rematch. A titanic right hand connected and turned Anderson’s lights out with just under two minutes left in the round.

Blachowicz is scorching hot with three consecutive victories, and seven wins in his last eight fights. This definitive triumph came in front of current UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones, and should lead to a title shot for Blachowicz.

Coming into the fight, it had been Anderson talking about facing and defeating Jones if he got the chance. However, this loss puts him at least a year away from getting that opportunity.

Jones was pleased to see Anderson take the loss after the latter had trash talked him over the past year. Jones accepted the challenge Blachowicz issued during his post-fight interview, and didn’t hesitate to pour salt in Anderson’s wounds.

“I’m happy to see Corey Anderson eat his words,” Jones said. “He’s been talking so much trash. And then to go out there and perform the way he did. I could definitely see the UFC matching us (Jan Blachowicz) up next.”

Jones even took to Twitter to mock Anderson:

With Anderson out of the immediate title picture, Adam Martin of MMA Oddsbreaker and BJPenn.com has an excellent idea for the light heavyweight division:

That concept makes too much sense not to happen. Blachowicz earned the Performance of the Night $50,000 bonus for his win.

Diego Sanchez Takes Smart…But Easy Way Out

RIO RANCHO, NEW MEXICO – FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Diego Sanchez is declared the winner after Michel … [+] Pereira is disqualified for an illegal knee in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Santa Ana Star Center on February 15, 2020 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Through two-plus rounds, Diego Sanchez was getting destroyed by Michel Pereira. Easily up on the cards, an overzealous Pereira landed an illegal knee to Sanchez’s head that opened a cut.

The action was stopped and despite not appearing to suffer from any serious injuries, Sanchez decided he couldn’t continue after consulting with the referee about the disqualification rules.

RIO RANCHO, NEW MEXICO – FEBRUARY 15: (R-L) Michel Pereira knees Diego Sanchez in their … [+] welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Santa Ana Star Center on February 15, 2020 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Pereira was disqualified and Sanchez took home the win–technically.

In the past when things like this have occurred, the disqualified fighter hasn’t been held back from being matched with better competition in their next fight. Heavyweight Greg Hardy is a perfect example.

Pereira proved he was clearly the better fighter, and a rematch seems unlikely. It’s unfortunate Pereira didn’t get the official victory or the win bonus that is usually attached.

Rodrigo Vargas Was Disqualified As Well

That wasn’t the only DQ decision of the night.

Rodrigo Vargas was also disqualified for an illegal knee against Brok Weaver. Vargas’ infraction was far more egregious than Pereira’s illegal strike. Sanchez was close to getting to his feet when the knee landed on Sanchez. That wasn’t the case with Vargas and Weaver.

RIO RANCHO, NEW MEXICO – FEBRUARY 15: The referee stops the fight after Kazula Vargas (L) of Mexico … [+] lands an illegal knee against Brok Weaver (R) in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Santa Ana Star Center on February 15, 2020 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

We didn’t get much of a chance to see Weaver perform, and he was one of the more intriguing fighters on the card making his UFC debut. Hopefully, we’ll see more of him in his next fight.

Here is a look at all of the results.

Jan Blachowicz def. Corey Anderson via KO (strike) at 3:08 of Round 1 – POTN

def. Corey Anderson via KO (strike) at 3:08 of Round 1 – POTN Diego Sanchez def. Michel Pereira via DQ (illegal knee) at 3:09 of Round 3

Montana De La Rosa def. Mara Romero Borella via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Brok Weaver def. Kazula Vargas via DQ (illegal knee) at 4:02 of Round 1

Ray Borg def. Rogerio Bontorin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)

Lando Vannata def. Yancy Medeiros via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Daniel Rodriguez def. Tim Means via submission (standing guillotine choke) at 3:37 of Round 2 – POTN

def. Tim Means via submission (standing guillotine choke) at 3:37 of Round 2 – POTN John Dodson def. Nathaniel Wood via TKO (strikes) at :16 of Round 3

Scott Holtzman def. Jim Miller via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) – FOTN

via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) – FOTN Devin Clark def. Dequan Townsend via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Merab Dvalishvili def. Casey Kenney via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 29-28)

Macy Chiasson def. Shanna Young via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Raulian Paiva def. Mark De La Rosa via KO (strike) at 4:42 of Round 2

Daniel Rodriguez Batters And Chokes Out Tim Means

RIO RANCHO, NEW MEXICO – FEBRUARY 15: (R-L) Daniel Rodriguez submits Tim Means in their … [+] welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Santa Ana Star Center on February 15, 2020 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Means came in as a favorite, but Daniel Rodriguez put on a $50,000-bonus-winning performance in his UFC debut. He hurt Means in the second round and had him reeling against the cage before locking in a standing guillotine that finished the fight.

Rodriguez is now 11-1 as a professional and on a seven-fight win streak. Defeating Means is noteworthy and it should result in Rodriguez drawing a known opponent in his next fight.

Holtzman Outlasts Miller in Fight of the Night

RIO RANCHO, NEW MEXICO – FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Scott Holtzman punches Jim Miller in their lightweight … [+] bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Santa Ana Star Center on February 15, 2020 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

We should never be shocked when Jim Miller is in a bout that wins Fight of the Night. It happened again on Saturday when Miller won his seventh FOTN bonus, but he unfortunately took the loss against Scott Holtzman.

After outlanding Holtzman in the first round 21-17, the latter took control and connected on 71 significant strikes to just 38 for Miller. Still, it was a back-and-forth battle worthy of the FOTN designation.

