UFC Fight Night 168: Date, Time, TV, And Live Stream Info

The UFC heads to Auckland, New Zealand for a fight night card on Saturday, and there is an important lightweight scrap in the main event.

Paul Felder and Dan Hooker will look to move a step closer to a title shot in the crowded, and star-studded lightweight.

Here’s how you can watch the event.

Date: Saturday, February 22

Saturday, February 22 Time: 4 pm for prelims and 7 pm ET for main card

4 pm for prelims and 7 pm ET for main card TV: None

None Live Stream: ESPN+

The Draw

This card isn’t loaded with big names, and it takes place on the same day as the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury rematch. However, the UFC card takes place earlier in the day and should be over by the time Wilder and Fury are in the ring.

Because of the potential for action in the main event, it could be a nice combat sports appetizer before boxing takes center stage later in the evening.

Hooker and Felder rarely have fights that aren’t packed with action. When you also factor in the outstanding environment that we’ve seen from New Zealand UFC events, there is a chance this could be one of the more surprisingly strong cards of the first quarter.

Hooker comes in ranked seventh, and Felder is sixth. A victory could push one of the men into the Top 5 ahead of Donald Cerrone who has now lost his last three fights by KO. Being in the Top 5 makes a title shot far more likely, though we all know there is more to consider in a division that is connected to Conor McGregor.

Hooker will have the support of the hometown crowd as the City Kickboxing product will attempt to send the local fans home happy.

Ahead of the main event, another local talent, Jimmy Crute will face a fellow light heavyweight up-and-comer in Michal Oleksiejczuk. Don’t be surprised if one of these men is capable of becoming a title contender in the next two years.

On the surface, there isn’t a lot that screams to fans, you must watch this card. To put it plainly, this is an event for the hardcore UFC fan, but we’ve seen these kinds of shows deliver memorable action in the past.

Here is a look at the full card on tap for Auckland.

The Full Card

Lightweight – Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker

Light Heavyweight – Jimmy Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Women’s Strawweight – Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Xiaonan Yan

Heavyweight – Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ben Sosoli

Lightweight – Magomed Mustafaev vs. Brad Riddell

Featherweight – Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Lightweight – Jalin Turner vs. Josh Culibao

Welterweight – Jake Matthews vs. Emil Meek

Welterweight – Song Kenan vs. Callan Potter

Men’s Flyweight – Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam

Strawweight – Angela Hill vs. Loma Lookboonmee

Welterweight – Maki Pitolo vs. Takashi Sato

Women’s Flyweight – Shana Dobson vs. Priscila Cachoeira

