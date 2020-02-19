Home Business UFC Fight Night 168: Date, Time, TV, And Live Stream Info
Business

UFC Fight Night 168: Date, Time, TV, And Live Stream Info

written by Forbes February 19, 2020
UFC Fight Night 168: Date, Time, TV, And Live Stream Info
UFC Auckland Media Opportunity

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – DECEMBER 04: UFC fighters Dan Hooker (R) and Paul Felder (L) face off … [+] outside Spark Arena during a UFC Auckland media opportunity at Spark Arena on December 04, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

The UFC heads to Auckland, New Zealand for a fight night card on Saturday, and there is an important lightweight scrap in the main event.

Paul Felder and Dan Hooker will look to move a step closer to a title shot in the crowded, and star-studded lightweight.

Here’s how you can watch the event.

  • Date: Saturday, February 22
  • Time: 4 pm for prelims and 7 pm ET for main card
  • TV: None
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

The Draw

UFC 243: Iaquinta v Hooker

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 06: Dan Hooker of New Zealand poses for a portrait backstage after … [+] his victory over Al Iaquinta during the UFC 243 event at Marvel Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

This card isn’t loaded with big names, and it takes place on the same day as the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury rematch. However, the UFC card takes place earlier in the day and should be over by the time Wilder and Fury are in the ring.

Because of the potential for action in the main event, it could be a nice combat sports appetizer before boxing takes center stage later in the evening.

Hooker and Felder rarely have fights that aren’t packed with action. When you also factor in the outstanding environment that we’ve seen from New Zealand UFC events, there is a chance this could be one of the more surprisingly strong cards of the first quarter.

UFC Auckland Media Opportunity

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – DECEMBER 04: UFC fighter Paul Felder poses for a portrait on the beach at … [+] Devonport during a UFC Auckland media opportunity at Spark Arena on December 04, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

Hooker comes in ranked seventh, and Felder is sixth. A victory could push one of the men into the Top 5 ahead of Donald Cerrone who has now lost his last three fights by KO. Being in the Top 5 makes a title shot far more likely, though we all know there is more to consider in a division that is connected to Conor McGregor.

Hooker will have the support of the hometown crowd as the City Kickboxing product will attempt to send the local fans home happy.

Ahead of the main event, another local talent, Jimmy Crute will face a fellow light heavyweight up-and-comer in Michal Oleksiejczuk. Don’t be surprised if one of these men is capable of becoming a title contender in the next two years.

On the surface, there isn’t a lot that screams to fans, you must watch this card. To put it plainly, this is an event for the hardcore UFC fan, but we’ve seen these kinds of shows deliver memorable action in the past.

Here is a look at the full card on tap for Auckland.

The Full Card

  • Lightweight – Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker
  • Light Heavyweight – Jimmy Crute vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Women’s Strawweight – Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Xiaonan Yan
  • Heavyweight – Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Ben Sosoli
  • Lightweight – Magomed Mustafaev vs. Brad Riddell
  • Featherweight – Kevin Aguilar vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
  • Lightweight – Jalin Turner vs. Josh Culibao
  • Welterweight – Jake Matthews vs. Emil Meek
  • Welterweight – Song Kenan vs. Callan Potter
  • Men’s Flyweight – Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam
  • Strawweight – Angela Hill vs. Loma Lookboonmee
  • Welterweight – Maki Pitolo vs. Takashi Sato
  • Women’s Flyweight – Shana Dobson vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Guarantee Date Looms Large For Rockets’ Young Players

January 6, 2020

7 Books That Will Help You Conquer The...

January 23, 2020

The Top 50 XR Experiences Of 2019

January 30, 2020

Artificial Humans, Flying Ubers And The Home Of...

February 1, 2020

New Walmart Sale: Star Deals Beat Black Friday...

January 11, 2020

The Best Theater Of 2019: Broadway And Beyond

December 31, 2019

‘NBA 2K20’ Locker Codes: 3 New Giveaways Include...

February 14, 2020

New Internship Program Fosters Next Generation Of Underwater...

January 4, 2020

Email Startup Front Raises Rare $59 Million Round...

January 22, 2020

Guide To Flying With Children—What Are The Best...

December 5, 2019

Leave a Comment