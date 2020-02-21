Home Business UFC Fight Night 168 Preview: Facts, Stats And Numbers For Paul Felder Vs. Dan Hooker
written by Forbes February 21, 2020
Paul Felder and Dan Hooker headline Saturday's UFC Fight Night 168

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – DECEMBER 04: UFC fighters Dan Hooker (R) and Paul Felder (L) face off … [+] outside Spark Arena during a UFC Auckland media opportunity at Spark Arena on December 04, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Zuffa LLC)

Zuffa LLC

Two top-10 ranked lightweights meet in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 168. In that contest, Paul Felder and Dan Hooker face off in a matchup that could earn the victor a shot at a UFC title eliminator bout.

Felder is 5-1 in his past six fights with his only loss coming in a short-notice welterweight scrap with Mike Perry. Hooker, a former featherweight, is 6-1 at lightweight. His only setback was a third-round TKO loss to Charles Oliveira. 

Here is a look at some of the more impressive facts, stats and numbers from the careers of the two fighters competing in the main event of UFC Fight Night 168.

UFC Fight Night 168 takes place at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The entire card streams on ESPN+.

Paul Felder:

Felder’s average fight time is 12:01.

Felder averages 0.29 knockdowns per 15 minutes.

Felder’s striking accuracy is 43 percent.

Felder averages 3.55 significant strikes per minute.

Felder’s striking defense is 50.6 percent.

Felder’s takedown accuracy is 27.3 percent.

Felder averages 0.29 takedowns per 15 minutes.

Felder’s takedown defense is 59.6 percent.

Felder averages 0.29 submissions per 15 minutes.

Felder has 10 career wins by knockout and one via submission.

Felder has win seven of his last nine fights and two in a row.

Felder has four fight-night bonus wins at lightweight.

Felder has is tied for first in UFC history with three knockout wins by elbow.

Felder is one of six UFC fighters to win two fights via spinning back fist.

Dan Hooker:

Hooker’s average fight time is 08:43.

Hooker averages 0.93 knockdowns per 15 minutes.

Hooker’s striking accuracy is 44.2 percent.

Hooker averages 4.73 significant strikes per minute.

Hooker’s striking defense is 55.7 percent.

Hooker’s takedown accuracy is 33.3 percent.

Hooker averages 0.40 takedowns per 15 minutes.

Hooker’s takedown defense is 78.6 percent.

Hooker averages 0.40 submissions per 15 minutes.

Hooker has fought from heavyweight to featherweight.

Hooker has seven career wins by submission and 10 via knockout.

Hooker has 12 first-round finishes.

Hooker has won six of his last seven fights and two in a row.

Hooker has the fourth shortest average fight time among active UFC lightweights.

Hooker has the fourth highest striking rate in UFC lightweight history.

