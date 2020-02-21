Home Business UFC Fight Night 168 Weigh-In Video Live Stream For Paul Felder Vs. Dan Hooker Fight Card
written by Forbes February 21, 2020
UFC Fight Night 168 Weigh-In Video Live Stream For Paul Felder Vs. Dan Hooker Fight Card
Paul Felder and Dan Hooker headline Saturday's UFC Fight Night 168

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Paul Felder and Dan Hooker of New Zealand face off … [+] during the UFC Fight Night Ultimate Media Day at Crowne Plaza Auckland on February 20, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC is in Auckland, New Zealand this weekend for UFC Fight Night 168, an event that features a high stakes lightweight bout in the headlining spot. 

The main event sees Paul Felder, who is the No. 6 ranked fighter in the official UFC lightweight rankings, matched against the No. 7 ranked Dan Hooker. With the top of the division tied up for the next few months, these two are, at best, battling for a spot in a future title elimination bout. Both Felder and Hooker are 5-1 in their past six outings.

In the co-main event, Jimmy Crute and Michal Oleksiejczuk both look to get back in the win column after stoppage defeats in their most recent bouts. For Crute, the submission loss to Misha Cirkunov was the first setback of his 11-fight career. Oleksiejczuk’s submission defeat at the hands of Ovince Saint Preux ended his 12-fight unbeaten streak. 

The prelim card also features some interesting matchups such as Kai Kara-France vs. Tyson Nam and Angela Hill vs. Loma Lookboonmee.

UFC Fight Night 168 takes place on Saturday at Spark Arena. The entire event streams on ESPN+. 

Before the fighters step into the octagon on Saturday, they will hit the scales. The ceremonial weigh-ins take place today. The first fighter is set to hit the scale at 7 p.m. ET.

You can watch the ceremonial weigh-ins as they take place right here:

