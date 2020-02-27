UFC Fight Night 169: Date, Time, TV, And Live Stream Info

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA – JUNE 26: Joe Benavidez speaks to the media at the UFC Fight Night Ngannou v … [+] Dos Santos: Open Workouts at Mall of America on June 26, 2019 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

On leap day, several UFC fighters will attempt to make their own jump in the promotion’s rankings. On Saturday from Norfolk, Virginia, UFC Fight Night 169 takes place with a Men’s Flyweight Championship bout positioned in the main event.

Long-time contender Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo will battle for the title vacated by Henry Cejudo. The card is short on household names, but long on meaningful fights.

Here’s how you can watch,

Date: Saturday, February 26

Saturday, February 26 Time: 5 pm ET for Prelims, 8 pm ET for Main Card

5 pm ET for Prelims, 8 pm ET for Main Card TV: None

None Live Stream: ESPN+

The Draw

In a rare stretch on the UFC calendar, the promotion will put on three championships fights in two weeks across two different cards. A week after Saturday’s Benavidez-Figueiredo card, Israel Adesanya will defend his UFC Middleweight title against Yoel Romero, and Weili Zhang will put her UFC Women’s Strawweight belt on the line against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248.

On Saturday, Benavidez will get his third chance to win the UFC Men’s Flyweight belt. He lost to Demetrious Johnson in the final of the four-man tournament that crowned the inaugural champion at UFC 152 back in September 2012.

In the rematch, Johnson scored a spectacular one-punch KO victory to retain the belt at UFC on Fox 9 in December 2013. It’s taken Benavidez a little over six years to get back to this point, but he has earned what could be his final opportunity to capture UFC gold.

Figueiredo hasn’t been in the UFC nearly as long, but he has proven himself to be one of the best in the men’s flyweight division.

He has compiled a 6-1 record with the promotion with his lone loss coming via unanimous decision against Jussier Formiga at UFC Fight Night 148 in March 2019.

Figueiredo-Benavidez is an excellent matchup of ultra-athletic flyweights whose styles and the stakes could create a fantastic main event.

The Entire Card

Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo for vacant UFC men’s flyweight title

Zarah Fairn vs. Felicia Spencer – women’s featherweight

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba – light Heavyweight

Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont – women’s featherweight

Grant Dawson vs. Darrick Minner – men’s featherweight

Kyler Phillips vs. Gabriel Silva – men’s bantamweight

Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese – middleweight

Luis Pena vs. Steve Garcia – lightweight

Serghei Spivac vs. Marcin Tybura – heavyweight

Jordan Griffin vs. T.J. Brown – men’s featherweight

Spike Carlyle vs. Aalon Cruz – men’s featherweight

Sean Brady vs. Ismail Naurdiev – welterweight

The UFC women’s featherweight division isn’t in the best shape as it pertains to depth. Felicia Spencer is an excellent fighter, but besides her, the champion Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson, there isn’t much proven talent.

Spencer is coming off a loss to Cris Cyborg in her last fight, and she’ll be facing Zarah Fairn, who just lost to Anderson, who had lost to Spencer prior to that fight. Spencer seems like the next logical challenger for Nunes at 145 pounds, if she can win on Saturday. Unfortunately, no matter what happens against Farin, Spencer isn’t likely to be a favorite against Nunes.

If you’re looking for a bout that could potentially be the Fight of the Night, the light heavyweight scrap between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev has some upside.

Cutelaba is one of the most powerful and imposing fighters in the division, but Ankalaev is one of the most skilled. Stylistically, it could be fascinating to watch which man can dictate the identity of the bout.

Be on the lookout for a recap of the event on Saturday night.

